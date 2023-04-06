A fire that has burned more than 1,500 acres in Park and Teller counties was allegedly human caused, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.

While the investigation is ongoing, it is believed that the fire started behind the home of a resident, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Its origin may be connected to improper disposal of ashes, according to Tribune news partner KKTV.

The individual involved is known to law enforcement, but has not been named.

“We are seeking criminal charges and will to the fullest extent of the law. This fire was preventable. While it may seem early in the fire season, we remind everyone to use caution when dealing with any open flames, ashes or heat sources,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw.

The fire remained at 1,518 acres and 60% contained as of the latest update from officials Tuesday on the 403 Fire Facebook group.

Officials said there was reduced fire personnel Wednesday, allowing firefighters to take necessary precautions as they continue to patrol and work the fire's edge.

Residential areas placed under mandatory evacuation last Thursday were changed to pre-evacuation status as of noon Sunday, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.