Three Monument employees, two in public works and a police officer, have tested positive for COVID-19, the third reported outbreak in the northern El Paso County town.
The town said in a release it completed “extensive” contact tracing with El Paso County Public Health and does not believe there is a risk to the community as the employees have not had contact with the public.
Other employees who were in contact with those who have the virus are also being tested, Town Manager Mike Foreman said.
Foreman said Thursday that none of the three is believed to have gotten the coronavirus in Monument Town Hall.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or non-household group.
There were two outbreaks in Monument in July — two employees at Pikes Peak Brewing tested positive last month for the disease, and six workers at medical device manufacturer Jabil were confirmed positive.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 52,219 COVID-19 cases in Colorado, including 5,334 in El Paso County, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show. Also as of Thursday, there were 1,882 deaths statewide, including 142 in El Paso County.
Statewide, 6,700 people have been hospitalized and 609,824 people tested for COVID-19.
Foreman said the town has been following state guidelines since the pandemic began, and employees practice social distancing and wear masks.
The town said in a release all CDC recommended hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting procedures have fully been administered and it is following CDC recommended infection prevention and control practices to limit community transmission.
The town says it will also continue thorough cleaning and disinfecting while monitoring for ill individuals and will continue communicating with the public.
