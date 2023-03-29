Looking for a job in northern El Paso County? Here are a few things you need to know.

Many of those who live in northern El Paso County don’t work near where they live — most commute to jobs in either Colorado Springs or Denver. Terri Hayes, president and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, estimates that more than half of the 75,000 residents who live in northern El Paso County commute to jobs in the two cities — often with one person in the household commuting north to Denver and another commuting south to Colorado Springs.

Northern El Paso County includes the Tri-Lakes area of Monument Palmer Lake and the unincorporated area of Woodmoor, but also the unincorporated Black Forest area and many other subdivisions such as Forest Lakes, Gleneagle and many smaller developments. Hayes said homebuilders in the northern El Paso County area report that more than half of their customers are moving from the Denver area in search of more affordable housing.

“We are becoming even more of a bedroom community,” Hayes said. “But the proximity of our area to Interstate 25 is our best asset. You can get to either metro area superfast. You have the quality of life of a small town and can still get to a larger city quickly — you don’t have to drive an hour or more to get to the grocery store or other services. We are located between the state’s two largest metro areas and we have one of the top-rated school districts in Colorado.”

While some of the largest employers in the Colorado Springs area are located in northern El Paso County, the area also includes many small businesses that include small shops, restaurants, insurance offices, hair salons and gyms as well as medical, dental and veterinary clinics.

Here are some of the top employers in northern El Paso County, according to the Tri-Lakes Chamber:

Progressive

12710 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, 855-347-3939,

1,822 employees, call center and data center for property and casualty insurance, career page: progressive.com/careers/.

USAA

1855 Telestar Drive, 800-531-8722, 1,713 employees, call center for insurance and financial services provider, career page: usaajobs.com/?wa_ref=pub_footer_careers.

Jabil

1051 Synthes Ave., Monument, 719-619-4400, 1,000 employees and contractor; manufactures orthopedic and neurological products for joint reconstruction, trauma, spine, sports medicine and other uses, career page: careers.jabil.com.

Ent Credit Union

11550 Ent Parkway, Colorado Springs, 800-525-9623, Colorado’s largest credit union, 968 employees at headquarters and two branches in northern El Paso County, career page: ent.com/about-us/who-we-are/careers/.

FedEx Rocky Mountain

Technology Center

350 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs, 719-484-2000, 900 employees in Colorado Springs, corporate data center and software development operation and other facilities for package shipping giant, career page: careers.fedex.com /fedex/.

Lewis-Palmer

School District 38

146 N. Jefferson St., Monument, 719-488-4700, 800 employees, operates five elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools; career page: lewispalmer.org /Page/1294.

Compassion International

12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, 800-336-7676, Christian ministry focused on child development through donor sponsorship, 610 employees, career page: compassion.com/employment/christian-employment.htm.

Philips

9965 Federal Drive, Colorado Springs, 719-447-2000, number of employees not available, manufactures medical lasers and angioplasty supplies, career page: careers.philips.com/na/en.

Scheels

1226 Interquest Parkway, Colorado Springs, 719-220-6444, 442 employees, employee-owned sports goods retailer, career page: scheels.com/careers.html.

Great Wolf Lodge

9494 Federal Drive, Colorado Springs, 844-553-9653, number of employees not available, hotel and indoor water park, career page: greatwolf.com/jobs.

In-N-Out Burger

1935 Interquest Parkway, 800-786-1000, 270 employees, operates distribution center, patty production plant, two burger restaurants, career page: in-n-out.com/employment.