“O bed! O bed! delicious bed! That heaven upon earth to the weary head.” — Thomas Hood

Whether your Tri-Lakes area “delicious bed” place to stay includes a fantastic indoor waterslide to ride down when you wake up in the morning; or alternatively the contemplative sounds of native birdsong, the Tri-Lakes area has plenty of good lodging options, from nature-loving to a plethora of programmed options.

The “something for everyone” options include glamping, RV-camping, a variety of bed and breakfasts, and an option for destination wedding parties. There’s also options if you want lodgings that include and cater to both small and large conferences or family reunions.

To start with, if it’s views you love — and there are many beautiful vantages in the Tri-Lakes area — Peak Valley Manor Bed and Breakfast in horse ranch country offers incredible vistas. These lodgings established in 2020, are family-run by two generations of couples. Proprietor Shane Crippen retired from the Air Force in 2019. Then, he and his wife and parents decided to open this seasonal property not only as a business, but also as a summer home for Crippen’s parents, Janet and Dennis.

“Plus a family home in Colorado where also the broader family could come and visit,” Crippen states.

Peak Valley Manor

Peak Valley Manor (peakvalleymanor.com) includes not just a surprise in-house theater decorated in red velvet for use by guests, but also an outdoor, 60-foot-long water feature set into the professional landscaping. Crippen shares that guests especially love to sit outdoors next to the sound of the waterfall and watch neighbors’ horses graze on the five acres of pasture land.

RV’ers who might relish being fully surrounded by 28 acres of pine trees, which scent the air amid swishing mountain breezes, need look no further than the Colorado Heights Camping Resort. Level gravel campsites and convenient hookups are attributes reviewers appreciated on this site’s website.

The Black Forest Inn

A young couple with an eye on their own wedding experience founded The Black Forest Inn (theblackforestinncoloradosprings.com). Proprietor Amanda Williams shares that the establishment’s new focus is on providing lodging and location services for other nearby-area wedding venues. The Black Forest Inn is now open for overnight stays during weekends and also offers additional getting-ready rooms if needed for members of wedding parties, including those from two other nearby small businesses, Black Forest by Wedgewood Weddings and Black Forest Meadows.

Lodge at Flying Horse

Going from small and specific to a Four Diamond AAA area lodging option, there is the expansive Lodge at Flying Horse (lodgeatflyinghorse.com). This resort and meeting destination boasts 96 high-end guest rooms, impressive amenities and facilities, including a golf course, spa and tennis courts on-site. A variety of sizes of meeting rooms with views give options for various sizes of companies, extended families and individuals to both meet and stay.

The Hideaway Inn

and Conference Center

The Hideaway Inn and Conference Center (hideawayreservations.com) — another area option for larger groups — also includes meeting rooms and facilities, but on a smaller scale. Its 22 guest rooms plus dining and other group meeting rooms has been “hidden away” for more than 20 years.

“Serving groups, families and guests with a unique combination of warmth and responsiveness,” states the website.

The facility hosts groups up to 98 members and highlights that their woodsy location and quality customer service can add to a business’ productivity.

Monument Glamping

The next option is perfect for you if you like the feeling of close-to-nature but don’t have all of the equipment needed for camping; or if you’d like someone else to set everything up. Glamping at Chris and Wendy Jeub’s Monument Glamping (monumentglamping.com) property in Monument offers what some consider the answer to camping without the hassle. They advertise “glamorous” safari-style or bell tent rooms or separate container homes, complete with fully fitted queen beds, and electrical or solar connections. Some also come with hot tubs or running water.

Great Wolf Lodge

Also be sure to pack your swimsuit for the next option. The indoor waterpark fun to be had at the Great Wolf Lodge, is the stuff of some kids’ (and adults’) dreams. Entering into its sixth year in the Tri-Lakes area, the California chain of resorts is a complete entertainment experience. In addition to their, “interactive four-story water fort treehouse complete with slides and toys for the whole pack,” it also offers an indoor ropes course, a mini bowling alley and a pretend mining company where guests can pan for gemstones. And especially for the adult crowd, there are four and six-story rides that provide wilder opportunities for older adventure seekers.

Whether you’re passing through, coming to visit family or for an occasion, seeking a peaceful staycation, or coming to the area to explore its multiple attractions, the Tri-Lakes area has a plentiful variety of quality and unique lodging options.