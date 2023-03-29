A short detour off I-25 in North Colorado Springs and Monument could provide the fun and adventure you’ve been craving. Here’s a taste of the area’s many opportunities to play.

Our first stop is AirCity 360 Adventure Park, a multi-attraction spot for family fun. Located near Voyager Parkway, it features over 30 arcade games, a concession area, and an array of physically engaging activities, including a 500-foot air coaster, trampoline areas with interactive games, 60-foot dual zip lines, a vertical climbing wall, a dodgeball court, and a mega inflatable with obstacles and challenges.

“We’re a one-stop shop. We literally are 360 degrees of ultimate adventure,” said Richard E. Beard, AirCity 360 general manager. “It’s not just about having fun. Because we have interactive style attractions, you get exercise without really thinking about it.”

Just around the corner from AirCity360 is our next stop — the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, a non-profit with a mission to educate the public about the heritage and continuing importance of the mining industry in the American West.

At the museum’s the indoor and outdoor interactive exhibits, you’ll experience what work was like during the Industrial Revolution with working machines like a 34-ton, 500-horsepower steam engine that amazes visitors as it grinds into motion.

“We have have very unique things to do on our campus — anything from picnicking outdoors to visiting historic ranch buildings and barns and then the museum itself with a little theater and gift shop,” said Grant Dewey, the museum’s executive director. “[Visitors] are just shocked with the depth and the quality of the displays and that so many of them still run today. In fact that’s why we’re called, ‘The Museum That Works.’”

Tours and gold panning are included with admission, and visitors learn about the importance and the controversies of mining and industry, including how mining impacts daily life.

“We look at all of these things that you use every single day — you use deodorant, you use your cell phone, you eat M&M’s,” said Jackie Walls, marketing and communications coordinator for the museum. “If you can’t grow it, you have to mine it. People are amazed at how many things you use that have been mined.”

Next, we’ll drive 15 minutes north for snow play on 12 kilometers of groomed cross-country ski trails at the Woodmoor Nordic Center in Monument, located on the Woodmoor Country Club’s golf course.

“I started it for purely selfish reasons,” said Michael Brothers, a former world-class biathlete and Nordic center director. “I was tired of having to drive four hours to go ski. I’d been kicked off this golf course [skiing] more times than I can remember before I finally convinced the new owners to let us try grooming the trails here.”

The Nordic center opened eight years ago, but the Front Range’s intermittent winter snow made it infeasible to operate the Nordic center as a for-profit business. So, two years ago, the Woodmoor Nordic Nonprofit was formed.

“It always varies from year to year based on the weather, but when we have a good winter, we’ve got pretty good skiing,” Brothers said.

Despite the challenges for local skiing, the number of skiers using the Nordic center’s trails is rising.

“It’s easy to have just two hours during your day to drive up, do a little bit of skiing, and then drive back and do whatever you need to do,” said Mary Carollo, a North Colorado Springs resident who, along with her husband Bert, is a member of Woodmoor Nordic Nonprofit.

Last, we’ll head to Palmer Lake and our final destination — Santa Fe Open Space, a part of El Paso County Parks and a favorite of Mary Jo Lewis, Bear Creek Nature Center supervisor. Santa Fe Open Space’s two loops of trails are accessed via the Santa Fe Trail from the Palmer Lake Recreation Center, which is also run by El Paso County Parks.

“[Santa Fe Open Space] has a really cool mix of natural history, and you get a mix of habitats there. You have ponderosa pine, scrub oak shrub land, and then meadows with wildflowers,” said Lewis, who lives in Palmer Lake. “It also lends itself really well to the cultural history of that area. At parts of the trail, you’re looking at Elephant Rock.”

Many other nearby El Paso County Parks and Open Spaces, such as Black Forest Section 16, Fox Run Regional Park, and Pineries Open Space, provide additional options for outdoor recreation. Regardless of which park you choose, Lewis recommends visiting the same location at different times of year to observe what changes in the landscape around you.

“I love sampling the same spot throughout the year to see those subtle and not so subtle shifts in the nature of what is there,” Lewis said.