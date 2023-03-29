While some say there are two things in life that are for certain, death and taxes, another may be getting hungry when you are traveling.

If any person traveling I-25 or Highway 83 finds their stomach rumbling with hunger, stopping at any of the standout quality eateries in the Tri-Lakes area would help them find themselves full and satisfied. While locally owned restaurants continue to elevate the level of their menu items and ingredients, the Tri-Lakes area is not short on iconic stops for not only a good meal but a great and memorable plate.

O’Malley’s Steak Pub

Having survived not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also a fire, it seems O’Malley’s Steak Pub is such an icon of the Tri-Lakes area, it refuses to be taken down. Having already built itself up as a destination food and drinks spot, O’Malley’s opened in 1986 when Hwy 105 and County Line Road were both dirt roads. When those roads were finally paved, the restaurant and Palmer Lake in general began to see new potential as a roadside attraction for travelers.

“It opened up all kinds of traffic, car clubs, motorcycles, cyclists, tourists and family trips,” O’Malley’s owner Jeff O’Malley said. “The ride down 105 in particular is one of the prettiest on the Front Range. Palmer Lake is in a good spot, close enough to the cities for a day trip yet far enough away to enjoy our small town atmosphere.”

O’Malley’s is well known for its chicken wings, selling between 12,000-15,000 per week. Its “cook your own steak” concept has also been well received, especially by people looking for something unique with a fun, low-key Colorado vibe, O’Malley said. Their kitchen has always produced foods in-house from scratch including its soups, dressings and specials.

“Recently, we have stepped up our game offering Prime Rib on Mondays and Chef Specials throughout the week,” he said. “We feature a full bar with 11 beers on tap including a nice assortment of local Colorado brews.”

Ramen Chops

The Tri-Lakes area isn’t without entries in what have become trends in the national foodiverse like pho and hot pot in Monument, poke bowls close-by in northern Colorado Springs, and specialty ramen dishes like ones offered at Ramen Chops Noodle Bar in Monument. Located at 491 W. Hwy 105, Ramen Chops menu is eclectic with fan favorites like The Miso Spicy and The All In, as well as other hot and brothy signatures like The Tokyo and The Preston.

In addition, Ramen Chops is also known for its pillowy bao buns for dipping into any soupy menu item, offered plain or filled with spicy cabbage slaw and honey sesame pork or chicken. Part of the restaurant’s mission is to create gathering places which feed not just bodies but souls and spirits-spaces which encourage conversation, love, nourishment, healing and all other means of human connection.

Black Forest Bistro

A standout of quality food and atmosphere along Highway 83 is the Black Forest Bistro, honored in 2022 as Best Restaurant from the Colorado Springs Awards Program and the 2021 winner of The Gazette’s Best of the Best. Located at 6750 Shoup Road in Black Forest, Black Forest Bistro has become so popular, reservations between 5-8 p.m. are a must on Thursday and Friday evenings.

The bistro’s menu items offer high-profile flair like its Chilean Sea Bass, Tender Greek Lamb Shanks and Korean Sticky Noodles. It also offers a handful of family-style dinners, made to serve 4-6 people, like Beef Stroganoff, Ham with Scalloped Potatoes and Korean Bulgogi Street Noodles.

“The entrees exceed expectations, so enjoy,” The Gazette dining reviewer Robin Entemann said.

La Casa Fiesta

Owned by Shawn and Mary Morris, successful restaurateurs in El Paso County for more than three decades, La Casa Fiesta is a benchmark in Tex-Mex cuisine in the heart of downtown Monument. Located at the corner of 2nd Street and Front Street, La Casa Fiesta can be easily found by its colorful outdoor seating, covered patio seating and inside dining with a highly trained wait and kitchen staff.

Producing quality dishes with fast ticket times, Las Casa Fiesta opened in Monument about 26 years ago and has become a stop for not only travelers but a meeting place for many looking to connect or talk business. Not only are dishes like its Mexican pizza, fajitas which sizzle coming to the table and in-house made guacamole, but the restaurant’s bar offers a white lightning margarita which is rarely rivaled.

“If I’m in the area, I will definitely stop in again,” Kristy Lockhart said in a Google review. “Loved the guacamole. And the chicken fajitas were everything I could hope for. … Cannot wait to visit again.”

Atmosphere Gastropub

Nestled in the booming development of Interquest Parkway in northern Colorado Springs, Atmosphere Gastropub provides a unique stop for I-25 travelers to enjoy high-profile dishes and a full bar in a rustic intimate setting. Located at 1327 Interquest Pkwy, the gastropub offers simple but elevated bar appetizers and small plates like the tuna tartare with sushi-grade ahi tuna and the shrimp tostones.

Atmosphere Gastropub’s not-so-small plates menu features a Ginger Pork and Crispy Rice as well as a duck poutine. It has a menu of elevated sandwiches, and its bar recently purchased its own Patron barrel, Patron reposado Single Barrel No. 58, of which it uses in its featured cocktail The Gran Burro, made of tequila, pomegranate liqueur and ginger beer.

“Had no idea what to expect, never been here before. Definitely surprised me and everyone in the party,” Melissa Gonzales said in an online review. “We were very impressed with the appetizers and entrees.”

Coffee Cup Cafe

Also an icon of Downtown Monument is the Coffee Cup Cafe at 251 Front Street in the Front Street Square. Now featuring an expanded outdoor patio, Coffee Cup offers a variety of country style and southwestern flair for breakfast combos and lunch, as well as grocery items.

In 1987, Coffee Cup founder John Dominowski aimed to brand the establishment as providing the best home-cooked breakfast in town. In 2008, the breakfast and coffee spot expanded and a year later suffered a fire which forced the interior to be renovated.

“Through every challenge and success over the past 30 years, our community has been right there behind us with continual support,” owner Ben Hibbard, who was previously the manager of the Coffee Cup before he bought the business in May 2015. “We consider ourselves blessed to be able to continue to serve the wonderful people in our area, and look forward to the many more years to come.”

The Cup has also evolved with the times, now cooking with gluten-free oils and if its menu’s ingredients aren’t already gluten-free, they can be substituted to order with the exception of breaded meats and sausage gravy.

What’s more, the Coffee Cup served as the prime location for the motion picture “Miracle on Highway 34,” by filmmaker and Lewis-Palmer High School graduate Nathan Carlson. The movie was produced just before the COVID-19 pandemic and is now available on streaming platforms.