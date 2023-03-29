THROUGH APRIL 15
GriefShare Support Group — For anyone grieving the death of a family member or friend, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jackson Creek Senior Living, Falcon’s Nest, third floor, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, one-time fee of $20. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/griefshare-group.
FRIDAY
Fish Fry Fridays — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.
Still the Same — A Tribute to Bob Seger — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
APRIL 13–16; 21–23
Living Facilitator Training — Our Whole Lives: Sexuality and Our Faith (OWL) — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.
MAY 19–21
School of Earth & Soul — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.
JUNE 30–JULY 2
Grand Camp — For grandparents and grandkids, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.
JULY 9–15
Pioneer Camp — For students entering grades 2-4, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.
Explorer Camp — For students entering grades 4-6, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.
Voyager Camp — For students entering grades 6-8, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.
JULY 16–22
MADD Camp — For students entering grades 9-12, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.
Contemplative Camp — For adults, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.
SEPT. 15–17
Wholeness & Wellness Weekend — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.
SEPT. 29–OCT. 1
Revolutionary Love Summit — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
