THROUGH APRIL 15

GriefShare Support Group — For anyone grieving the death of a family member or friend, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jackson Creek Senior Living, Falcon’s Nest, third floor, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, one-time fee of $20. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/griefshare-group.

FRIDAY

Fish Fry Fridays — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

Still the Same — A Tribute to Bob Seger — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

APRIL 13–16; 21–23

Living Facilitator Training — Our Whole Lives: Sexuality and Our Faith (OWL) — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

MAY 19–21

School of Earth & Soul — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

JUNE 30–JULY 2

Grand Camp — For grandparents and grandkids, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

JULY 9–15

Pioneer Camp — For students entering grades 2-4, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

Explorer Camp — For students entering grades 4-6, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

Voyager Camp — For students entering grades 6-8, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

JULY 16–22

MADD Camp — For students entering grades 9-12, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

Contemplative Camp — For adults, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

SEPT. 15–17

Wholeness & Wellness Weekend — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

SEPT. 29–OCT. 1

Revolutionary Love Summit — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.

