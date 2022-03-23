PALMER LAKE • As Palmer Lake continues to become a small-town destination for outdoor activities, community events and the arts, it has also become known as a hotspot for locally owned eateries for the region.
While the amount of commercial real estate space is limited in Palmer Lake, the establishments that offer food and beverages that line Highway 105 through town make the roadway a high-profile stretch for dining out.
In just a short stretch of the highway, you’ll find 105 Social House, Bella Panini, La Rosa Southwestern Dining, O’Malley’s Steak Pub, Rock House Ice Cream, and Speedtrap, among other establishments. There’s quite a variety for this small town.
However, what makes this community of restaurants unique is how the group of restaurateurs have banded together to help each other in not only marketing and operations, but also to support each other to get through the changes and challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the restaurants in Palmer Lake account for the bulk of the Town of Palmer Lake’s sales taxes, even though they may be operating with very limited financial resources.
Jeff Hulsmann, owner of O’Malley’s Steak Pub, said attracting people to Palmer Lake is key for all the restaurants and businesses in the town. The town itself is too small to support the number of restaurants there, he said.
“By banding together, we have created a restaurant destination,” Hulsmann said. “Each restaurant provides a unique food experience. We are proud of the numerous options and quality of our products. There is really something for everyone in Palmer Lake.”
In fact, the collaboration among these establishments led to the formation of the Palmer Lake Restaurant Group about 11 years ago. The group currently has 9 members and works with other organizations in Palmer Lake to help attract visitors and create a spotlight for the culture, dining or otherwise, of the town. Fundraisers like the “Taste of Palmer Lake” raised money for Christmas lights to be put up throughout town; and the group has worked in conjunction with Awake Palmer Lake and the town parks committee on many events.
The group of restaurateurs are all active in supporting local schools as well, Hulsmann said.
All the restaurants in Palmer Lake are independently owned and operated. Most of them are located in historic buildings that have been updated, which enhances the charm of the dining experiences in Palmer Lake, said Rock House Ice Cream owner Jeannine Engel.
The original Rock House building was built in 1903 and added onto in the following years. In 1927, more additions were built and the business became the White Kitchen Cafe and Truck Stop.
“History has played an important part in Palmer Lake,” Engel said. “Newcomers to the area are drawn to Palmer Lake because of its uniqueness and to experience something different from chain restaurants. Palmer Lake has a wide variety of concepts from fine dining to our local pub to the little ice cream shop.”
The summer months typically bring a high volume of out-of-towners to enjoy lake activities and local trails, and this influx of visitors patronizes the local food and beverage establishments. However, it’s the year-round community that remains in support of the businesses throughout the year.
“The locals are my most faithful customers,” Engel said.
Engel said what helps the food and beverage businesses in Palmer Lake is the available parking. With a large public parking area along Highway 105 near the railroad track pedestrian bridge, as well as public parking near the baseball fields within walking distance of downtown area, it is important for visitors to know parking is plentiful and free, she said.
Restaurant owners in Palmer Lake see themselves as compatriots as opposed to competitors, sharing advice and information about repairs, servicepeople, purveyors, professionals and more with each other, Hulsmann said. The Palmer Lake Restaurant Group serves as a support group for owners/proprietors who are in need of a particular product or need to borrow a particular piece of kitchen equipment until deliveries can be received or repairs can be made.
“We all do our best to help the others succeed,” Hulsmann said. “We believe as a group that joint success is in our own self interest.
“Owners have their own particular challenges. No matter what type of restaurant you operate, the issues that owners face are often very similar.”
In addition, the restaurant group will occasionally lobby the Town of Palmer Lake to encourage the adoption of both business and consumer friendly attitudes and policies, Hulsmann said.
While all restaurants struggled to maintain sales through pandemic restrictions, there wasn’t much the group could do about the effects except commiserate together, he said. For example, O’Malley’s provided an outside picnic area on the east side of Highway 105 for all of the restaurants in town to utilize when takeout was the only option allowed.
While some restaurants in Palmer Lake have closed over the past year, other food and beverage businesses have taken the opportunity to become a part of the small town’s dining hotspot. While The Depot has closed, a new coffee shop, Perfectly Elevated, has opened in its location. Soon it will be the site of a new restaurant. And the building where Charritos House 2 was located is now home to Sasquatch & Yeti Taqueria.
This illustrates the desirability of Palmer Lake as a destination for food, drinks and a dining experience unique to the Tri-Lakes area, thanks to the group of dedicated restaurateurs who work together to make it so.