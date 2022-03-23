MONUMENT • An argument can be made that opening or renovating a business during a global pandemic may not be the easiest or most lucrative business decision.
However, when a local business continues to be supported by residents who bear a desire to patronize businesses in their own community, not only do local restaurants, retail and service industries continue to survive in pandemic times — they can also thrive. This was the case for several businesses in Monument.
For example, A Better Hearing Center in Monument had a ribbon-cutting event with the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce last year during pandemic ups and downs. Owner Jim Strobaugh said the community rallied around the center through COVID-19 regulations.
Many of the center’s patients say they are eager to support local businesses, Strobaugh said.
“We pride ourselves on offering premier care and services,” he said. “Our patients have commented about how much this is appreciated and many have shown their appreciation by offering homemade breads and sweets.”
Strobaugh said the center has made changes to its business plan since the advent of the pandemic as well. It has incorporated curbside appointments, telehealth appointments and appointment-only office visits for patients.
“We are quite prepared to keep our patients safe and cared for should there be an additional pandemic in the future,” Strobaugh said.
During the pandemic, Lolley’s Ice Cream in Downtown Monument started a massive renovation of its 130-year-old building, which gutted the interior down to the shell and included removing multiple layers of flooring and asbestos mitigation. Pandemic restrictions held up renovation efforts for about 12 weeks before they could be completed and the new creamery could open its doors in January 2021.
“We’ve felt so much love and encouragement from the Town of Monument as we grappled with opening a brand new business in the midst of a global pandemic,” owner Shelley Sapp said.
Lolley’s has gone from from having a single ice cream flavor to presently offering 12 core flavors, a rotating selection of 4-5 seasonal flavors, a bakery case full of delicious fresh baked cookies, bundt cakes, brownies from Taste of Life, and a selection of espresso drinks and other hot beverages.
An example of support from the community was the turnout for Lolley’s celebration of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in February, which featured special made-from-scratch breakfast sundaes with Belgian waffles, French toast, mini donuts and crumbled bacon.
“There was a line stretched around the block and everyone was incredibly gracious,” Sapp said of the store’s opening. “I think ice cream puts a smile on their face and we are more than happy to help make those smiles a reality.”
Sapp said changes to the business over the last year have been good ones, including having to hire more employees to keep up with the demand.
Also in the putting-smiles-on-faces business, Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream, a specialized mobile kitchen featuring ice cream sandwiches with homemade cookies, launched in May 2021 during the pandemic. However, owner Lori Morrissey said the first year since the truck’s rollout was fantastic and grossed over $80,000 in sales despite still being a fledgling business.
“This is a great start considering the pandemic and all that continues with it,” Morrissey said.
Like other businesses, Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream saw a decline in sales with COVID’s omicron variant prevalent around the winter holidays, but Morrissey says perhaps the winter months will always be slow for the mobile business. She said that was anticipated.
Given the truck can be booked for special events, the coming spring and summer seasons are already starting to look bright. Morrissey said she is already booking for weddings, birthday parties, teacher and employee appreciation events, and other special gathering around El Paso County. With the early success of the business, Morrissey is planning to leave her 20-year career in the communications industry to operate the mobile business full-time starting in April.
“We can’t wait to be back full-time on the truck,” Morrissey said.
For Monument restaurant Jarrito Loco, not only did initial pandemic regulations not affect the business’s sales, the restaurant was able to expand to its new location near the intersection of Highway 105 and I-25. However, when the omicron variant started to spread, Jarrito Loco sales fell about 20% and remained at that level through the winter months and inclement weather, owner Angel Jimenez said.
Jimenez said the community’s love for the restaurant has kept it going strong, despite these recent challenges. In fact, last winter, when the new building, which was previously occupied by a Village Inn, was in need of a heating system overhaul, members of the community offered to loan the owners the money to fund it without interest. Jimenez said luckily they did not have to take anyone up on the offer, but that it was a good example of the love and support the community has shown Jarrito Loco.
“We live in a wonderful community. They love us and we love them,” Jiminez said.
He said the main adjustments the restaurant had to make to its business model over the past two years were probably the same as any restaurant business needs to do when sales are down: micromanaging costs and digging in heels. He said during those times, the owners will jump in and work side-by-side with staff to help keep costs down. He also said there is more focus on marketing.
“The thing for us to do has been to focus on what we do best and try to do it better,” Jiminez said. “We try to get more people to know where we’re at, who we are and what we do.”