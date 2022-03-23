APRIL 2
All Stars Annual Awards dinner — presented by Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 6-9 p.m., The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, 4. S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs (80903). Tickets: $80/chamber member; $95/nonmember. Info: trilakeschamber.org.
Spaghetti Dinner — 4-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs (80908). Dawn Sciarrotta from Louie’s Pizza is making authentic spaghetti sauce and providing pasta. Please bring a bread, salad, or dessert to share. Feel free to bring your own wine or beer. Suggested donation: $5 per person. Info: weareblackforest.com.
• • •
APRIL 9
3rd Annual Bryson’s Chase Casino Night — 5 p.m. to midnight, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, Colorado Springs (80906). Featuring cocktails, dinner, auction, gaming, DJ and dancing. Presented by Lisa Pflugh with Tava Homes Group at RE/Max Properties benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado. Tickets: $200. Info: brysonschase.org.
• • •
APRIL 24
Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup — Beginning at 9 a.m., multiple sites, including New Santa Fe Regional Trail & 3rd Street Trailhead, Monument (80132), info: events@tom.gov; Monument Cemetery, 800 Beacon Lite Road, Monument (80132); Monument Lake, Monument (80132), info: events@tom.gov; Palmer Divide Trail, Woodlake Road & Hodgen Road, Black Forest (80106), info: rvmock@gmail.com. Trash bags and safety vests will be provided. Participants under 16 must be supervised. Additional info: jennifercummings@elpaso.com.
• • •
APRIL 27-MAY 1
58th Annual Spring Show — Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild of Colorado. Location: Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs (80908). Hours: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Info: bfacg.org.
• • •
MAY 7
Cinco de Mayo Celebration — 5-7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs (80908). A taco bar in honor of Cinco de Mayo! Please bring a bread, salad, or dessert to share. Feel free to bring your own wine or beer. Suggested donation: $5 per person.
• • •
MAY 18
Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (doors: 5:30 p.m.), Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Srpings (80921). The signature fundraising event for Tri-Lakes Cares combines food with interactive games designed to highlight the nonprofit’s programs and services. Chefs from area restaurants are invited to participate. Each receives a basket of food items and must use them to make a dish for sampling, a la the TV show “Chopped.” Tickets: $40 per person. No door sales. Info: tri-lakescares.org.
• • •
MAY 28-30
MeadowGrass Music Festival — lineup includes Ranky Tanky, Darlingside and Marc Broussard, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Colorado Springs (80908). Admission: $118.99-$178 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. rockymountainhighway.org.
• • •
MAY 30
Memorial Day Ceremony — 10 a.m., Monument Cemetery, 800 Eight St., Monument. Free and open to the public. Info: townofmonument.org.
• • •
JUNE 4
Kids Fishing Derby — 8-11 a.m., Palmer Lake. For ages 4-14 (must be accompanied by adult). Hosted by Tri-Lakes Lions Club. Entrance fee is a donation of non-perishable food items for Tri-Lakes Cares. Tournament prizes donated by Bass Pro. a limited number of poles and bait will be available for participants. Educational fishing safety tips will be included. Info: tri-lakescares.org.
• • •
JULY 4
4th of July Street Fair and Beer Garden — Washington and 2nd streets in downtown Monument. This rain-or-shine, all-day town-wide celebration attracts more than 10,000 participants. Info: trilakeschamber.com.
Tri-Lakes 4th of July Celebration — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Monument. Included: Annual parade through town. Info: townofmonument.org.
• • •
AUG. 12-13
2022 Black Forest Festival Weekend — Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs (80908). Festival Biergarten will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. All proceeds go toward the “Raise the Roof” campaign to help provide a new roof for the community center. A full day of events is planned on Saturday, Aug. 13, starting with the annual Pancake Breakfast, followed by the parade, Outhouse Race, live demonstrations, music, kids games, food, and an artisan and business booth fair. A Family Biergarten will feature non-alcoholic drinks and snacks. Admission: free; some events carry a nominal charge or donation. Info: weareblackforest.com/festival2022/.
• • •
SEPT. 10-11
Log Schoolhouse 100-year Celebration — Black Forest Old Log School, 6770 Shoup Road, Colorado Springs (80908). Info: bflogschool.com.
• • •
SEPT 24-OCT. 8
9th Annual Creek Week Clean Up — multiple sites. The largest watershed-wide cleanup in the state of Colorado! Creek Week volunteers pick up litter along a creek, trail, park or open space throughout the watershed. Info: fountaincreekweek.com
• • •
NOV. 2-6
Black Forest Arts & Crafts Fall Guild Show — Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild of Colorado. Location: Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs (80908). Info: bfacg.org.
• • •
DEC. 3-5
Trails End Christmas Market — Trails End Taproom Monument, 252 Front St., Monument (80904). Hours: Friday: 3-10 p.m; Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: facebook.com/TrailsEndTaproomMonument.
• • •
DEC. 4
16th Annual North Pole at Tri-Lakes Arts and Crafts Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info to come: monumenthillkiwanis.org
Monument Tree Lighting Ceremony — Activities begin at 3 p.m. in Limbach Park, Monument. Bring a canned food item for Tri-Lakes Cares or a new, unwrapped toy for Santa on Patrol. Info: townofmonument.org.
Small Town Christmas — Beginning at 10 a.m. in downtown Monument. Info: downtownmonument.org
• • •
SPRING AND SUMMER
Downtown Art Hop — 5-8 p.m., Third Thursday of the month, May through September, multiple locations thorughout downtown Monument. Enjoy special events, book signings, live music, more during these special days dedicated to art. Info: downtownmonument.org
• • •
SUMMER/FALL
Backyard Market at Black Forest — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs (80908), adjacent to the Log School Park & Pavilion on the northwest side of the Black Forest Community Center Property. More than 50 vendors gather at this outdoor market to sell wares from produce to baked goods and craft items.