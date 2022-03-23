Nestled in the hills of Black Forest is a one-room log school where a U.S. flag sporting 48 stars once snapped in the warm breeze as children gathered inside to study reading and writing.
That same flag will fly again this summer when the Black Forest Old Log School celebrates its centennial of community service during an event scheduled to be held Sept. 10 at the Backyard Market, 12530 Black Forest Road. As part of the celebration, a quilt show fundraiser will be held Sept. 11 at Black Forest Community Club. Dates and times for both events will be announced at a later date.
Located at 6770 Shoup Road, the 32-foot by 22-foot log building was built in 1920-21 out of an educational need in the area, as the closest school at that time was located four miles away.
“Black Forest was part of the original District 38. The only school was in the south, about four miles south of the center of Black Forest,” said former Black Forest resident Carrie Robertson.
According to “History of the Black Forest Community Club” on bfcommunityclub.org/history, in the mid-1920s, there were about 30 families living in a roughly 420-square-mile area “bounded in the west by foothills, on the north by Douglas County line, on the east by Elbert County, across the south by a line from Falcon to Rattlesnake hill, and then west to the foothills.”
The children of those families needed a school.
To help rectify the situation, a lumber company donated land and residents provided ponderosa pine logs ubiquitous to the area and helped to build the school, which also served as a church and public meeting center.
“It was the only public building and used for various events such as clubs, dances, church,” Robertson said.
Children from first to eighth grades were taught in the one-room school beginning in the fall of 1922.
On Sundays, the building was used for church services and summer Bible school.
However, in 1945 the school closed as a result of Colorado consolidating school districts.
Converted into a two-bedroom home, the building housed a county road maintenance employee and his family from 1948 to 1977.
“My brother was born there in 1950, and I moved out after I got married in 1955. Dad died there two days before his retirement,” said Willis Roe, 87, whose family lived in the building more than 20 years.
In 1981, the county abandoned the property and “local volunteers took up the cause of saving the building,” states bflogschool.com.
It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1992, which qualified it to be eligible for a grant for restoration that started in 1996. By then, poor drainage had eaten away at the buildings’ structure, which required moving and constructing a new foundation, and removing multiple layers of roofing materials.
Residents donated labor and funds, and Colorado Historical Fund grants paid for the more critical work. The Log School Committee restored the building, and volunteers saved most of the original floor and inside wall paneling. The project was completed in 2000.
Since then, the school has been host to community events. A group called the Friends of The Black Forest Log School Inc. was formed in May 2009 to save and restore the building.
Visiting the log school today is like stepping inside a time capsule. The glass windows date to the schools’ inception, and a collection of period toys and school supplies, quilts and lanterns hanging from the wall and ceiling, and a pot-bellied stove also bring visitors back to the era when the school bustled with young students. Even the old outhouse has been preserved.
Tin pails take up permanent residence atop a cloak room shelf, and books, a black slate chalkboard, old-fashioned desks, an upright piano, U.S. map and painting of the nations’ first president, George Washington, also have a home here. The flag’s 48 stars pays homage to the period when the school was constructed.
A modern addition to the school property is a Little Free Library on the fenceline, encouraging passersby to take a book or leave a book.
Free tours of the school house are planned starting in April and running through October. The building also will be open to visitors during the 2022 Black Forest Festival on Aug. 13.
Follow The Tribune for updates on the centennial plans, or visit bflogschool.com.