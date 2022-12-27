Tribune readers, it’s been a year.
As we prepare to welcome in the new year, I’m reminded of the bigger news stories we covered the past 12 months. Here’s a rundown of some of the more notable happenings of 2022 in the Tri-Lakes and north Colorado Springs areas:
Longtime Monument resident Earl Depner, a retired Army Air Corps colonel and distinguished World War II veteran, died at the age of 104 on Jan. 28.
Plans for the Conexus development, a large mixed-use proposal, receive preliminary approval from the planning commission and board of trustees in Monument in February.
The Palmer Lake branch of Pikes Peak Library District reopened in mid-March following a 19-month closure for renovations to become more accessable.
Monument trustee Laurie Clark resigned in March, citing concerns including that the town misued funds and improperly handled sexual harassment claims. The town manager and mayor denied the allegations. Redmond Ramos was appointed May 2 by the Monument Board of Trustees to fill the vacancy created by Clark’s resignation.
El Paso County opened the new 60-acre Santa Fe Open Space near Palmer Lake in late March.
In May, Monument Town Manager Mike Foreman was honored with the 2021 Town Manager of the Year award by the Colorado City and County Town Managers Association.
In June, construction began on the $500 million True North Commons development at the Air Force Academy. A groundbreaking for the new AFA Visitor Center, part of that project, was held in late July.
Also in June, Monument trustees approved the development plan for the Eagle Rock Distribution Center in Falcon Commerce Center, which will bring more than 100 jobs to the region.
The Palmer Lake Arts Council was established in July, and began making moves to highlight arts and culture in the town. These included bringing displays of local artwork to town buildings and music and theater performances to Town Hall.
On Aug. 4 the Tri-Lakes Monument and Donald Wescott fire protection districts merged to become Tri-Lakes Monument Fire District, encompassing a combined 62-square-mile service area. August also saw the unveiling of the fire district’s Station No. 1 following the completion of a $1.7 million renovation.
In mid-August, the new UPS facility in Monument began operations, bringing 150 jobs to the area.
The start of the school year saw Lewis-Palmer School District’s announcement of a ballot initiative to increase teacher and staff compensation to be more in line with that of other districts in the region. Ballot measure 4A, which called for a mill levy override and also aimed to increase teacher retention in D38, narrowly failed in the Nov. 8 election.
Monument voters were also asked to weigh in on the home rule charter via ballot measure. It passed.
Also, Palmer Lake voters approved retail marijuana sales in the town via a ballot question in the November election.
Mitchell LaKind won the votes to become Monument’s next mayor in the November election; and Glant Havenar was elected to be Palmer Lake mayor.
This month, Monument Town Council voted to hire two outside attorneys to investigate a possible campaign finance violation. See related story on Page 1.
Much more happened in the Tribune’s coverage in 2022 than could be mentioned here. It’s been a year of continued growth and development for the Tri-Lakes area, and especially for the town Monument. With that growth came residents’ heightened concerns for the way their municipalities grow.
We look forward to the promise of the new year, and reporting its newsworthy events and moments here.
Happy New(s) Year!
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.