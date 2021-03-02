After taking a brief hiatus from writing about getting out of town, I’m back offering some suggestions. It seemed an opportune time to take a break for several weeks, given winter travel and COVID-19 challenges. But, hopefully, we can look ahead and start to think about getting going again.
While, of course, Colorado offers some great options, southern Utah offers a number of opportunities for some spectacular scenery. The national parks there are numerous and, if you don’t mind the driving, not difficult to get to. Among the choices: Zion National Park; Bryce Canyon National Park; Capitol Reef National Park; Arches National Park; and Canyonlands National Park.
We haven’t been to Canyonlands National Park yet, but my wife and I want to try to get there this year.
Last October, we visited Capitol Reef National Park and did some hiking. It was a good choice as the views are amazing. We were fortunate — while there were people there, it wasn’t overly crowded. Interestingly, the name Capitol Reef comes from a couple of sources. The capitol part comes from an eminence there (Capitol Dome) that looks like the U.S. Capitol building. The reef part comes from the geology. Per the National Park Service handout: “Over millions of years geologic forces shaped, lifted, and folded the earth, creating this rugged, remote area known as the Waterpocket Fold.” Further, “From the east, the Waterpocket Fold appears as a formidable barrier to travel, much like the barrier reef in an ocean.” Regarding the Waterpocket Fold, “Capitol Reef’s defining feature is a wrinkle in Earth’s crust, extending nearly 100 miles from Thousand Lake Mountain to Lake Powell.”
If you do go to Capitol Reef, especially if you are planning some hiking, I recommend getting “Capitol Reef National Park, The Complete Hiking and Touring Guide” by Rick Stinchfield. The guide has over 35 trail and route options. The trails are rated by length, elevation gain, and difficulty. There are some relatively easy hikes, and there are most challenging ones. Whether easy or challenging, preparation and caution are highly recommended for any hiking in the park. Make sure you have enough water.
Even if you just drive through, Capitol Reef is worth the effort. A must do is the Scenic Drive, about eight miles one way south from the visitor center. Speaking of the visitor center, it is always good when going to a national park to start there and chat with the Park Service rangers. They can let you know of the latest closures, and provide recommendations and cautions. There was a temporary visitor center operating when we were there as the permanent center was under construction. Depending on the day, parking at some of the trail heads can be challenging. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/care or call 435-425-3791.
We stayed in Torrey, a little town on the west side of the park. There are some hotels in Torrey that are convenient and are reasonably priced. (I’m now at an age where I like a nice bed and a shower — no tent life for me!) As with pretty much everything in this day and age, always check for COVID-19 restrictions, and cautions before you go.
