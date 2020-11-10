2020 has offered our world opportunities for exponential growth.
Communities have faced challenge after challenge, adapted and overcome. Our students and families have new needs, so D38 continues to pivot and respond to these needs with relevant programming solutions. This is good for education in the long run. None of us would have chosen the difficulties that have warranted our adapting, but the outcomes can’t be taken for granted.
Jed Bartlet, aka the President of the United States (portrayed by actor Martin Sheen in Aaron Sorkin’s TV series “The West Wing”), talks eloquently about the ability to meet challenges: “Every time we think we’ve measured our capacity to meet a challenge, we look up and we’re reminded that that capacity may well be limitless. This is a time for American heroes. We will do what is hard — achieve what is great.” D38 heroes (teachers and staff) repeatedly do what is hard and are achieving great work with our students. To say that 2020 has been challenging is almost an understatement.
Recently, El Paso County moved into Safer at Home Level 2. In most ways, this doesn’t impact D38’s current ability to function in terms of our in-person and hybrid learning model. Due to the fact that COVID-19 numbers are on the rise, D38 has partnered with Pikes Peak area school districts with the Our Hope Campaign. Because we want to remain open for in-person learning and return to full in-person learning opportunities when safe to do so, we all need to continue diligently wearing masks and following health and safety protocols. This campaign raises awareness and celebrates our hopes for healthier times. You may find #WhatIsYourHopeCOS posts on D38’s and other area schools’ social media platforms. You may access El Paso County COVID-19 data at elpasocountyhealth.org/covid19data-dashboard. You may access D38 COVID-19 data at lewispalmer.org/covid.
I am pleased to share that the D38 Board of Education approved a one-time compensation allocation for all D38 staff at their October monthly meeting. This means that every D38 team member will receive a one-time compensation bonus in their November paycheck. This compensation action aligns with the D38 strategic plan goal No. 3: commitment to competitive compensation plans for staff. While this doesn’t fully account for the loss incurred on our current pay freeze, we want to demonstrate our commitment to increasing employee compensation and honor our staff’s hard work over these past few months. In the face of uncertain future budgetary constraints, it’s challenging to commit ongoing funding toward employee salaries. However, we are able to allocate these one-time funds due to budget adjustments, CARES and ESSER funds, and by utilizing funds that were set aside for opening a new school.
I am proud of D38’s work. We find solutions, and we implement them. Situations change, and we adjust. We do all of this while providing the safest possible learning environments for our students. These are not easy times, but we are resilient. Heroes walk our hallways.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.