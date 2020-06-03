Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series.
No Tri-Lakes area high school baseball team has ever won a state baseball championship. But twice in the last decade, two Monument teams made serious runs at the big prize.
The 2011 Palmer Ridge Bears advanced to the Class 4A semifinals. Four years later, the 2015 Lewis-Palmer Rangers got all the way to the 4A state title game, only to come up short against Green Mountain.
In this first of a two-part series, we will focus on the 2015 Lewis-Palmer squad that featured eight future college players.
The Rangers were 22-4 that season under head coach Tom McCabe. As it turned out, the state finals loss – 4-0 to Green Mountain at Metro State – was McCabe’s final game in a Rangers uniform. He was fired less than a month later.
McCabe piloted Lewis-Palmer for four seasons. He took over for Chuck Milo in 2012. Milo was 5-13 in 2011.
McCabe’s teams had moderate success during his first two seasons as coach, going a combined 15-24. But the 2014 Rangers went 17-4, losing to Evergreen in the second round of the District 2 Tournament.
That 2014 Lewis-Palmer team was junior heavy and they would pave the way for the success a year later. That 2014 squad also included junior Paul Tillotson (he batted .613 and was 6-1 as a pitcher) and freshman sensation Billy Cook (he batted .269 while manning third base).
The pitching ace of that 2014 staff was junior Colin Cicere. He was 8-0 with a 0.69 ERA.
“We were building toward something special,” Cicere told the Tribune last week. “We knew we were going to be good when we got older. Our sophomore year most of us were playing on varsity and we knew we had the pieces.”
In 2015, Cicere and Tillotson were an awesome 1-2 punch on the mound. They pitched 136.2 of the team’s 168.1 innings that spring and combined to go 17-3. Senior Brian Tims was 4-0 in six appearances covering 23 innings.
Offensively, the Rangers batted .315 as a team. Tillotson paced the attack with a .446 average and six home runs, while Cook was right behind with a .421 average and a team-best 13 doubles.
Other regulars that batted over .300 were Tims, Ben Stinson and Cicere.
“The biggest thing I learned was how to be a good teammate,” Cook said last week while driving home from Pepperdine after finishing his junior year with the Waves. “Not everyone was going to play. Only nine at a time. I rarely heard people complain. They were always cheering their teammates on.”
The Rangers steamrolled Pikes Peak Athletic Conference foes that season by going 14-0 in league. Their only two regular-season losses came in Phoenix at the Coach Bob Tournament.
Lewis-Palmer took a 17-2 record into District 8 action, where it downed Mesa Ridge, 4-0, and Pueblo South, 9-2, to advance to the state tournament.
The first day of state saw the Rangers lose to Wheat Ridge, 3-2, with the Farmers scoring the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning off Cicere at All-Star Park Lakewood. The game was halted by rain the day before with Tillotson on the mound. Cicere took the hill in relief of Tillotson when play resumed on May 16.
The loss dropped Lewis-Palmer into the loser’s bracket. On May 21, with Tillotson back on the hill, the Rangers defeated Erie, 1-0, at Metro State. Later that day, Cicere shutout Evergreen. 4-0, to keep Lewis-Palmer’s hopes alive.
On May 26, with Tillotson getting the starting nod and playing back at All-Star Park, the Rangers defeated Ponderosa 8-0 to advance to the title game against Green Mountain.
Green Mountain was 19-6 heading into the finals. But because the Rams had not lost in state tournament it meant that Lewis-Palmer needed to defeat them twice to win the championship.
Cicere went the distance against Green Mountain, scattering eight hits. The Rangers managed just four singles a double.
“That was the closest I ever came to winning a championship,” said Cicere, who went on to have a stellar pitching career for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. “I’m still close to a lot of those guys.”
Cook and Tillotson are the only players from that 2015 team still playing ball. Tillotson was in his junior season at Nebraska when the NCAA canceled the season. Cook is one of the top players for Pepperdine and he could get drafted this month.
The shortened five-round draft is scheduled for June 10-11. Cook has talked with over 20 major league clubs and has gotten the most interest from the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals.
“I’m just having fun playing the game,” Cook said. “You never know when it’s your last at-bat or last season.”