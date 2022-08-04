MONUMENT • Two Tri-Lakes area fire districts have officially merged to form the new Monument Fire District.
District officials said in a release Wednesday afternoon the Tri-Lakes Monument and Donald Wescott fire protection districts have agreed to a full-service contract and the new, single district will provide all fire and life safety services for 43,000 El Paso County residents in the combined 62-square-mile service area.
The Donald Wescott district included 12 square miles, from Northgate Boulevard to Baptist Road in the Colorado Springs area, the area east of Interstate 25 to east of Colorado 83, and along Colorado 83 to Hodgen Road.
The Tri-Lakes Monument district included 50 square miles, from Palmer Lake to the west, the Air Force Academy and Baptist and Hodgen roads to the south, Black Forest Road to the east, and County Line Road to the north.
Altogether, the newly created Monument Fire District includes 73 personnel, Chief Andy Kovacs said. In 2021, Kovacs became the fire chief of the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and was recently named chief of the new single district.
"Residents will see no interruption in service. In fact, service will improve with decreased response times and an increase in the number of firefighters and EMS professionals responding to your emergency," he said in a message posted to both the Tri-Lakes Monument and Donald Wescott fire protection district websites.
The integration "will better serve the Tri-Lakes region by integrating administrative, training, fire prevention and other critical internal support functions to support field operations," officials said in the release.
Specifically, they said, the merger:
• Increases the depth of available emergency resources.
• Maximizes use of current fire station locations and deployment of fire apparatuses.
• Provides for more cost-effect expansion of fire stations to serve new development.
• Establishes uniformity in training, operations and fire code enforcement.
• Integrates operational procedures.
• Increases the cost-effectiveness of legal, accounting, payroll and medical billing services, and
• Improves career opportunities for personnel.
Currently, residents will not see a change in taxes paid to their fire district, Kovacs said. But eventually, residents living within the boundaries of the former Donald Wescott Fire Protection District will see their taxes reduced from 21.9 mills to 18.4 mills, he said.
