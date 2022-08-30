Labor Day weekend brings two concerts to the Tri-Lakes area.
First, on Friday, Monument-based rock band Ashtonz and School of Rock have teamed up to present a concert that will benefit Safe Families for Children.
The 7 p.m. show (doors 5 p.m.) at Boot Barn Hall in north Colorado Springs will feature Ashtonz as well as the performance band from School of Rock.
Half of the proceeds will go directly to Safe Families for Children, a Chicago-based nonprofit.
“Safe Families for Children is a terrific organization that not a lot of folks know about around here, yet, and we’re pleased to be working in partnership with them,” said Ashtonz frontman Charlie Searle.
The local chapter of Safe Families for Children is volunteer-based and provides services such as transportation and parent mentoring, and also supplies tangible items such as diapers, car seats and meals for local families. Churches of all sizes and various denominational or non-denominational backgrounds in the area play a significant role in recruiting volunteers for the organization as active partners.
Volunteers of Safe Families for Children are tasked with bringing the organization into the community, supported by a staff of professionals passionately investing their lives in engaging churches, building a volunteer base, transitioning children, providing family coach supervision, vetting and training volunteers and more.
Tickets for the event are available by visiting showclix.com and searching “Ashtonz.” Tickets start at $25 for the ages 14 and up show.
And the music doesn’t stop there, as on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Limbach Park in Monument, Ashtonz will headline the sixth annual Monu-Palooza, Monument’s local music festival on the eve of Labor Day. The event, as in the past, will feature a lineup of seven bands from 12:30 p.m. to roughly 8:30, with food trucks on site, to help send off the summer of 2022.
In addition to Ashtonz, the lineup of bands for this year’s Monu-Palooza includes Hickabee, WireWood Station, Eighty3, Skin & Bones, Missy & the Dirty Secrets, and Mosquito Pass.
Advance tickets to Monu-Palooza are available for $12 by visiting Monupalooza2022.eventbrite.com. Day-of-show tickets may be purchased at the gate for $20.