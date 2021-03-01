Two people were killed in a traffic crash in Black Forest on Sunday when their sedan was T-boned by a car that ran a stop sign, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Colorado State Patrol responded to a call shortly after 9:30 a.m. at Shoup and Vollmer roads when a 24-year-old man failed to stop while eastbound on Shoup, the state patrol said in a news release.
His 2004 Saturn sedan slammed into the passenger side of a 2005 Lexus sedan, causing it to spin though the intersection before it was hit a second time by a northbound F-150.
A 72-year-old man driving the Lexus and his passenger, a 62-year-old woman, died in the collision, the agency said. Their names were withheld pending family notification.
No other injuries were reported.
The driver of the Saturn was Max Langston of Colorado Springs, said state patrol spokesman Cpl. Ivan Alvarado. Langston was cited with two counts of careless driving resulting in death, both misdemeanors. He was released after being ticketed.
Langston could not immediately be reached for comment.
Investigators were still trying to determine what led up to the crash, said Trooper Joshua Yoder.
