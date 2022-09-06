Air Academy grads earn pilot’s licenses through Air Force JROTC flight school
Two members of Air Academy High School’s Class of 2023 have already earned the right to fly.
Over the summer, seniors Ramsey Stark and Andrew Strub attended the 2022 U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Flight Academy Program. Upon completion of the highly-compressed eight-week program, these teens returned home with bolstered self-confidence, a jump-start on college — and a private pilot’s license.
They were among seven Pikes Peak region cadets from Harrison School District 2, Academy School District 20, and Colorado Springs School District 11 to qualify for and attend Flight Academy, joining a national contingent of about 200 aspiring young pilots.
Established in 2018, the program is a collaborative effort between the Air Force and the U.S. aerospace industry to help address a national pilot shortage by encouraging young people to consider a career in aviation. According to the program’s website, industry experts predict they will need to hire about 6,000 civilian pilots a year for the next 20 years.
Program directors also hope Flight Academy will help broaden the demographic makeup of one of the least diverse industries in the U.S. Women currently make up approximately 7% of commercial pilots, and about 88% of civilian aviators are white, according to Federal Aviation Administration data.
Stark said students worked 12 hour days, 6 days a week for six weeks. He graduated with 51 flight hours, including 11 pilot-in-command hours, and has starting working on his mountain flying qualifications.
Selectees receive a scholarship of more than $20,000 to spend the summer at one of about two dozen participating colleges and universities. None of the current Flight Academy schools are in Colorado, so the Colorado Springs students had to attend out of state. To keep costs down, the program tries to place students as close to their home state as possible.
“I don’t see it as giving up my summer,” Stark said of the time he spent at Mankato State University. “(Being a pilot) is what I want to do. This is the path I want to take. So I set aside my summer and hammered it out.”
He added, “I look forward to using these skills to contribute back to our community. Looking ahead, I hope to create opportunities to fly in a way that supports the safety of Americans worldwide.”
Strub said earning his license achieved one of his longtime goals. “In eighth grade art, I was sketching planes and painting myself as a pilot… So this has been the closure of a goal for me,” he said.
He added that it wasn’t easy, “It was a lot of material to cover in a short amount of time.”
Strub is submitting applications to the U.S. Air Force Academy and various colleges. He plans to join an aeroclub to stay proficient with flying, and possibly conduct some tailwheel and mountain flying training.
“(Getting my license) has given me a sense of freedom similar to when you get your driver’s license, but with a side of being drawn to the skies whenever the weather is good,” he said.
Obtaining a pilot’s license typically takes six to 12 months, said retired Air Force Col. Robert Huber, senior JROTC instructor at Air Academy High School.
“But these kids pack about a year’s worth of training and instruction into eight weeks’ time,” Huber said. “It’s a pretty intense program.”
Some students, like Strub and Stark, saw the program as a necessary step toward a career as either a military or civilian pilot.
“I’ve known I wanted to fly for a long time,” said Strub, who plans to fly commercially or for the military. “I enjoy it; it’s exhilarating. So when I saw a chance to do this, I knew I had to try.”
To qualify for Flight Academy, applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 (on a four-point scale), be physically fit, take an Air Force aviation aptitude exam, and have written endorsements from their instructor and their school. They must also be 17 years old by the time the course of study is complete.
Cadets can earn college credit for ground school as well as their private pilot’s license, Huber said.
Graduates of the program are encouraged to maintain their currency and continue to gain hours and experience by flying with the local Civil Air Patrol unit. The aviation industry hopes graduates pursue a civilian or military aviation career, and either as a pilot or air traffic controller with the FAA.
