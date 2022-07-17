The El Paso County Fair is back for its 117th year. What was once a mere potato fair has evolved into a bastion of Western heritage — a reliable classic that manages to please old-timers and new kids alike.
“For those of us who hate change, the consistency of the funnel cake will always be the same,” says Amy Jo Fields, 2003 El Paso County Fair queen and current communications and marketing specialist for the fair. “For everyone else, special shows rotate yearly, so there is always something fresh and new happening at the fair.”
Among this year’s rotating cast is Cool Zoo.
A nonprofit organization, Cool Zoo got its start as a pipe dream. The DeBerry family wanted to build the world’s largest hermit crab sanctuary. Today, Cool Zoo has expanded into a veritable Noah’s Ark of critters, offering interactive exhibits featuring everything from sloths to tortoises.
“It’s an honor to participate in this wonderful event,” said Cool Zoo’s president and CEO, Jim DeBerry, in a news release. “We hope that through our efforts, people will have a newfound appreciation for these amazing animals.”
Cool Zoo promises that two kangaroos, an alligator and a boa constrictor, among many other animals, will be at the fairgrounds.
Fields said the fair holds a unique space for many.
“When people think of this county,” she said, “they think of Pikes Peak and Colorado Springs, but eastern El Paso County has so many agricultural families.”
The fair shines a light on the agricultural history and future of Colorado.
“It offers a unique opportunity for people making a living in agriculture,” Fields said, and “an opportunity to gather and celebrate and find common ground.”
The El Paso County Fair runs through Saturday, July 23.
