At least one person was killed Thursday in a crash in Black Forest when a semitruck collided with a pickup truck.
The crash happened after a silver F-150 traveling west on Burgess Road drove through a stop sign and was hit by a green semi-truck heading south on Vollmer Road.
The woman in the front passenger seat of the silver pickup died on scene. The pickup's driver also sustained serious injuries, and two children were transported to the hospital with "moderate injuries," Colorado State Patrol troopers said. No one in the semitruck was injured.
State patrol responded to the crash at Burgess and Vollmer Road at 1:08 p.m. A silver pickup truck had been blocking the intersection, troopers said.
Tow trucks were on the scene of the crash as of around 3:20 p.m., and responders had the intersection cleared at 3:52 p.m. The coroner also responded to the scene.
