When you’re cooking from the pantry — and you can keep in mind that just about anything you make will be edible — you learn how to substitute ingredients. This recipe is a good example of how you can follow a written recipe yet swap in what you have on hand.
These quesadillas are made with corn tortillas, black beans and jalapeño. But the cheese . . . well, it’s Parmigiano-Reggiano. Not typical, and it can be dry. Yet its nuttiness works surprisingly well with this set of flavors, and it becomes moist because it is stirred into a sour cream-bean mash-up. By cutting the seasoned shrimp in half after they are quickly cooked, you are sure to get their smoky goodness in every bite.
We used a mix of yellow- and blue-corn tortillas here, but you don’t have to.