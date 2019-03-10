It’s a sea change for TheatreWorks.
Caitlin Lowans, only the second artistic director since the professional company was founded in 1976 by the late Murray Ross, recently released its 2019/20 season.
The annual “Shakespeare at the Ranch,” beloved by many who enjoy a bit of the bard on a summer night at Rock Ledge Ranch, will feature “Measure for Measure.”
Also featured this season are works by Tom Stoppard and Sarah Ruhl and an adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic “Around the World in 80 Days.”
Subscriptions are on sale now. Weeknight packages are $189, and anytime packages are $210 through March 29. Then they increase to $217 for weeknight packages and $238 for anytime packages. Call 255-3232 or visit theatreworkscs.org/subscribe.
Here’s the main season:
• June 26-July 21: “Measure for Measure,” by William Shakespeare, Shakespeare at the Ranch
• Aug. 22-Sept. 8: “The Mountaintop,” by Katori Hall
• Oct. 10-27: “Arcadia,” by Tom Stoppard
• Dec. 5-22: “Around the World in 80 Days,” by Laura Eason, adapted from the novel by Jules Verne
• Jan. 30-Feb. 16: “Gloria,” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
• March 12-29: “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare
• April 23-May 10: “Passion Play,” by Sarah Ruhl
Associated event
March 12-22, 2020: “Hair,” by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, UCCS Student Show
