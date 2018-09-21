When World Wrestling Entertainment star Sasha Banks started watching wrestling as a child, her favorite was Eddie Guerrero, one of the more charismatic and creative wrestlers of all time. Her options for a favorite female wrestler were more limited.
“At that time, there were great, athletic women that would have matches that would be two or three minutes long. Or bikini contests,” she recalls. “As a little girl, at 10 years old, to tell your mom you want to be in the WWE ... she doesn’t really want to support that dream you have.”
Banks’ mom eventually came around, as did the world of women’s wrestling, which had gone from a key part of wrestling’s mid-’80s boom to an over-sexualized nadir at the turn of the millennium to an afterthought by the top of the decade. But thanks to vocal fans, persistent wrestlers and key behind-the-scene advocates, female wrestlers nearly have reached the same level as their male counterparts. These days, WWE, whose audience is about 40 percent female, according to Nielsen Media Research cited by the company, says its “Women’s Evolution” is just getting started. But is this a permanent revolution or the latest marketing tactic of a $1 billion entertainment company?
Taken seriously as wrestlers
When Hulk Hogan helped turn the WWE (then called World Wrestling Federation) into a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s, women’s wrestling helped kick off the boom period. The company teamed with Cyndi Lauper and MTV for the “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Connection,” which resulted in its first true mainstream exposure.
Women’s wrestling soon would move to the back burner as the Vince McMahon-owned company became big business. Women returned to the spotlight as WWF and its chief competitor, World Championship Wrestling, entered the “Monday Night War” period in the 1990s. But rather than being an athletic competition on par with men’s wrestling, the women’s product devolved into a sexualized sideshow used to drive ratings. Women’s wrestling in the WWE got even worse in the 2000s, as the company branded its female wrestlers “Divas,” complete with a butterfly-festooned title belt.
Despite all this misogyny and objectification, women fought to be taken seriously as wrestlers. Amazonian enforcer Chyna, the highflying Lita and Trish Stratus, a fitness model who turned herself into an in-ring performer, still had more than their share of sexist story lines. But when given a chance, they shined.
That was the case on Dec. 6, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C., when Lita and Stratus fought for the women’s title, the first time women headlined “Monday Night Raw.” One person in the front row that night eventually would make women’s wrestling history of her own. But at the time, she was only Ashley Fliehr, a high school senior and daughter of pro wrestling legend Ric Flair. She says she was there to watch her dad and “didn’t realize the history that was being made or the impact those two women were having on the industry.”
Fliehr, now 32 and using stage name Charlotte Flair, didn’t grow up wanting to follow her father’s footsteps. “When I saw the female wrestlers, I thought, ‘Look at these beautiful women.’ They were glamorous models, everything that I thought I wasn’t.”
But Flair learned to wrestle, tell stories and connect with fans. She and other ascendant stars honed their craft away from the spotlight of the WWE’s main roster, under the watchful eye of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, formerly one of WWE’s biggest stars and now its executive vice president of talent, live events and creative. Levesque, who took over developmental training, is credited with helping to change how WWE approached its female performers.
“The first thing I noticed was the way we were working with our women,” Levesque says. “They were almost being told, ‘Don’t wrestle or perform like the men.’ I felt like that was fundamentally wrong.” He also changed how WWE recruited women. “Instead of looking at women like it was a modeling agency, we went from an athletic standpoint.”
“It was so cool to see fans’ perceptions of women’s wrestling change,” Banks says. “Eventually fans wanted to buy tickets to see the women, which was so crazy to hear, because before that, we were considered the bathroom break.” But even as the women took a step forward, that wasn’t the case on WWE’s “Raw” and “SmackDown” programs.
It reached a low point in February 2015, when “Raw” featured half a minute of women’s wrestling in a three-hour show. Outcry from fans led to some changes, and slowly but surely, WWE started presenting women’s wrestling as the equal of men’s. At WrestleMania in 2016, the WWE retired the “Divas” branding. From then on, male and female wrestlers would be “superstars.”
In WWE’s parlance, the Divas’ Revolution gave way to the Women’s Evolution, which has seen the women check off a list of firsts, such as headlining a pay-per-view event.
Challenges persist
The momentum continues, most prominently with WWE Evolution, the company’s first all-women pay-per-view event Oct. 28. Still, challenges remain.
“Where it would be if it were fair and equal to men, it’s not there yet,” said Dave Meltzer, pro wrestling’s preeminent journalist.
Meltzer chalks up the progress to changing fan tastes, and the WWE’s need to modernize to suit arguably its biggest star, former Ultimate Fighting Championship pioneer “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, who appeared at WrestleMania in 2015 and joined the company full-time in January.
“They’re recruiting a lot of athletic women,” Meltzer says. “The fact that the women are in main-event slots on television on a regular basis tells me that they have to be pulling (good ratings).”
On a Monday this summer, that main-event slot belonged to Rousey. She made short work of her opponent with the same type of arm bar she mastered in the UFC, fended off a sneak attack and called out the women’s champion, Alexa Bliss, all to a riotous reception. The show closed with her theme song, Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” and its lyrics rang true: “A girl can do what she wants to do, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”