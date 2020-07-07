As their name implies, preferred food items of the Clark’s nutcracker are nuts and seeds. They are able to hold almost 100 seeds in a pouch in their mouth, then storing the seeds in caches that they relocate by memory.
Individual nutcrackers have been known to cache over 30,000 conifer seeds during late summer and fall. They will typically rediscover over 1,000 of these seeds as a winter and spring food supply, thus serving as major seed dispersal agents when the undiscovered seeds sprout in the springtime.
They will also supplement their diet with insects, fruits, carrion and small vertebrates and invertebrates. Like their corvid brethren, the nutcracker’s predatory instincts will sometimes lead them to raid the nests of other birds to consume eggs and nestlings. Along with Canada jays, they will sometimes boldly approach campsites in search of food.
Clark’s nutcrackers are in the corvid group. Corvid bodies are not very colorful, mostly variations of white, black and gray. They are social, aggressive and truly omnivorous, eating a wide variety of plants and animals with their large sturdy beaks. Corvids are also considered the most intelligent of birds with great memories and even the ability to mimic sounds. Other corvids that you may see in Teller County include the common raven, American crow, black-billed magpie, Steller’s jay and Canada jay (formerly known as gray jay).
The nutcrackers are mostly found in the mountains near conifer forest, including aspen groves. In summer they may wander above treeline, and during winter may drop to lower elevation pinyon-juniper woodlands. The Clark’s nutcracker prefers to hang out at elevations ranging from 7,500 to 12,000 feet, however their presence at these elevations is highly variable. I have observed them in my yard area during all seasons with no predictability. The standard migration pattern for most birds is to move north and/or to higher elevations in the summer. However, the Clark’s nutcracker appears to buck this trend, at least in my Woodland Park yard area at 8,500 feet. Summer is the season I have recorded most observations, a time of year I would expect them to be moving to the upper elevations of their range. Their wandering behavior is also a function of their foraging needs as they travel in search of cone crops.
Clark’s nutcrackers are named after the famous explorer William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition, who first documented this North American species. He first thought it was a woodpecker, perhaps due to its long, narrow and pointed beak that is a handy tool for extracting seeds from cones. Their pigeon-sized body is gray and the black wings and short tail are enhanced with flashes of white that are best seen in flight. The male and female appear similar. Like other corvids, the vocalizations of the Clark’s nutcracker are far from musical. Their noises consist of harsh, grating calls and shorter high-pitched cries with a nasal quality, often emitted from the treetops.
Notable reports in June from Woodland Park yard area:
• Red-naped sapsucker — new arrival on June 2
• Cordilleran flycatcher and warbling vireo — one around some of the time
• Western bluebird — a couple sightings
• White-breasted nuthatch — one around most of the time
• House wren — late arrival on June 20, singing daily
• Western tanager — a few sightings
• Red-breasted nuthatch and yellow-rumped warbler — one each on June 2
• Black-headed grosbeak — one around some of the time
• Green-tailed towhee — one on June 2
• Chipping sparrow and Cassin’s finch — a few sightings in early June
• Pine siskin and red crossbill — some around some of the time, numbers dwindling in late June
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.