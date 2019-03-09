The Vanguard School boys' basketball
Caption +

The Vanguard School’s Dominique Clifford walks off the court as Manual celebrates its 80-68 win over Vanguard for the Class 3A boys' basketball championship on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Denver University in Denver. Vanguard led for much of the first three quarters before Manual made a run in the fourth. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

DENVER — After completing the regular season unbeaten in Colorado play, the Vanguard dream season fell just short.

A fourth quarter collapse after leading No. 3 Manual by as many as 13 points in the Class 3A state title game Saturday, the No. 4 Coursers suffered a heartbreaking 80-68 loss in the program’s first state championship appearance.

Tags

Preps Editor

Load comments