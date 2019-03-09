DENVER — After completing the regular season unbeaten in Colorado play, the Vanguard dream season fell just short.
A fourth quarter collapse after leading No. 3 Manual by as many as 13 points in the Class 3A state title game Saturday, the No. 4 Coursers suffered a heartbreaking 80-68 loss in the program’s first state championship appearance.
#Vanguard takes second in the state just a year after winning their first playoff game. Pretty incredible. #copreps pic.twitter.com/EL98VXtvqW— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) March 10, 2019
FINAL: #Manual 80, #Vanguard 68. #copreps pic.twitter.com/MuuOmY1uWY— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) March 10, 2019