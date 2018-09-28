No. 10 Local college home highlights include Navy at Air Force boxing Friday
No. 9 Colorado College opens its regular season at Alaska-Anchorage on Saturday and Sunday
No. 8 NFL highlights include Sunday’s Jacksonville at Kansas City, Miami at Cincinnati and Minnesota at Philadelphia
No. 7 Colorado football hosts Arizona State on Saturday
No. 6 Major League Baseball playoffs go all week, starting with wild-card games
No. 5 Prep highlights include boys’ golf state tourneys Monday and Tuesday (5A at Colorado Springs Country Club) and boys’ tennis regionals by the weekend
No. 4 The Colorado Avalanche open their regular season Thursday vs. the Minnesota Wild
No. 3 Air Force hosts Navy in football Saturday, always one of its biggest games of the season
No. 2 The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in a big AFC West matchup Monday and visit the New York Jets on The Colorado
No. 1 Rockies are in the Major League Baseball playoffs this week
Also receiving votes:
College football highlights include Saturday’s Texas vs. Oklahoma and Auburn at Mississippi State
NASCAR’s top teams head to Dover Speedway as the playoffs continue
Colorado State football visits San Jose State on Saturday
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Fresno in their penultimate game this season
The Colorado Rapids visit the L.A. Football Club on Saturday
Other local college home highlights include Air Force hockey exhibition Sunday and men’s water polo Saturday, and Colorado College men’s soccer Friday and Sunday
The Denver Nuggets are in preseason play including Friday’s home game vs. Perth, Australia