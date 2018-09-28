roxclinch.jpg

No. 10 Local college home highlights include Navy at Air Force boxing Friday

No. 9 Colorado College opens its regular season at Alaska-Anchorage on Saturday and Sunday

No. 8 NFL highlights include Sunday’s Jacksonville at Kansas City, Miami at Cincinnati and Minnesota at Philadelphia

No. 7 Colorado football hosts Arizona State on Saturday

No. 6 Major League Baseball playoffs go all week, starting with wild-card games

No. 5 Prep highlights include boys’ golf state tourneys Monday and Tuesday (5A at Colorado Springs Country Club) and boys’ tennis regionals by the weekend

No. 4 The Colorado Avalanche open their regular season Thursday vs. the Minnesota Wild

No. 3 Air Force hosts Navy in football Saturday, always one of its biggest games of the season

No. 2 The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in a big AFC West matchup Monday and visit the New York Jets on The Colorado

No. 1 Rockies are in the Major League Baseball playoffs this week

Also receiving votes:

College football highlights include Saturday’s Texas vs. Oklahoma and Auburn at Mississippi State

NASCAR’s top teams head to Dover Speedway as the playoffs continue

Colorado State football visits San Jose State on Saturday

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Fresno in their penultimate game this season

The Colorado Rapids visit the L.A. Football Club on Saturday

Other local college home highlights include Air Force hockey exhibition Sunday and men’s water polo Saturday, and Colorado College men’s soccer Friday and Sunday

The Denver Nuggets are in preseason play including Friday’s home game vs. Perth, Australia

