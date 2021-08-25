WASHINGTON • Fewer than 1,500 U.S. citizens are “actively seeking assistance” in leaving Afghanistan, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said approximately 4,500 Americans have evacuated.
“Over the past 24 hours, we’ve been in direct contact with approximately 500 additional Americans and provided specific instructions on how to get to the airport safely,” Blinken told reporters Wednesday.
“For the remaining roughly 1,000 contacts that we had who may be Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan, we’re aggressively reaching out to them multiple times a day ... From this list of approximately 1,000, we believe the number of Americans actively seeking assistance to leave Afghanistan is lower — likely significantly lower.”
President Joe Biden’s administration, along with other NATO allies and partner states, has scrambled to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan in a fraught security environment ever since Taliban forces swept through the country and up to the gates of Kabul’s international airport earlier this month.
Taliban fighters have maintained a ceasefire with the United States under a 2020 peace deal, but they have demanded U.S. forces leave the country within weeks — putting evacuation operations under a strict deadline.
“The Taliban, whether we like it or not, is in control — largely in control of the country, certainly in control of the city of Kabul,” Blinken told reporters.
“And it’s important to work with them to try and facilitate the departure of all those who want to leave.”