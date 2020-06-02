Coronavirus continues its relentlessly increasing presence and overstays its begrudging welcome. The guest that just won't go away as experts warn the George Floyd marches and secondary riots may set things back and possibly cause a new surge.
Denver approaches 6,000 cases and El Paso County flirts with 2,000. The state goes round and round with cases recovered from COVID-19 to new ones.
The good news is that the number of people tested relative to documented cases is increasing, helping to get a real assessment of the disease's pervasiveness in Colorado.
El Paso's death count has increased to 95 after enjoying a several-day halt at 88.
Colorado ranks 16th in the U.S. for highest amount of coronavirus deaths at 1,474, just beneath Texas at 1,684, according to Johns Hopkins University.
There are 106,120 deaths in the U.S. caused by coronavirus.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 2):
-26,788 cases, including 1,761 in El Paso County
-4,419 hospitalized
-190,700 people tested
-1,474 deaths among all cases, including 95 in El Paso County
-1,228 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19