There’s always so much to do in the weeks before your wedding.
For Quinn Colson, there’s the little matter of a simmering crime war between a strip-bar owner and her biker minions and a family of marijuana growers who want to step up their drug-dealing. Given that Quinn is sheriff of Tibbehah County, he could get caught in their crossfire before he makes it to the ceremony.
A lot is going on in “The Sinners,” the eighth novel in the Colson series by Ace Atkins. This is the 23rd book by Atkins. He has written seven novels in the Spenser series since he was selected to continue Robert B. Parker’s beloved character after Parker’s death.
The Colson books are set in a fictional Mississippi county, around the town of Jericho. Born and raised there, Quinn became a U.S. Army Ranger, returning home after multiple tours of Iraq and Afghanistan to step into the boots of his late uncle, Hamp Beckett, the county’s longtime sheriff.
Hamp busted Heath Pritchard, a wild-man dirt-track racer who raised marijuana amid the cornstalks on his family farm.
After serving 23 years, Heath is home and not a bit reformed. His nephews, Tyler and Cody Pritchard, have followed in his footsteps as race drivers and dope farmers. A simple visit to Walmart devolves into a battle royale in the parking lot that ends with the Pritchards driving their pickup over a gaggle of Harleys.
The “scooters,” as Heath calls them, belong to the henchmen of crime boss Fannie Hathcock, who runs her strip club and associated criminal operations with an iron fist.
When the Pritchards try to invade her turf, they end up crosswise of the Dixie Mafia, a Memphis undertaker-turned-drug-boss and a couple of bad guys who run a trucking company.
“The Sinners” has plenty of breathless suspense and explosive violence, but it’s also funny. Maybe wisecracking Spenser is influencing Quinn, or maybe the wedding lightens things up.