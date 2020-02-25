With over 60 combined years in Colorado Springs the Shea Chappell Luxury Home brand was founded in 2019 by Charlie & Nancy Shea of C.R. Shea Homes (35+ years) and Lain & Barbara Chappell of Solid Rock Custom Homes (25+ years). Shea Chappell is identified as true luxury homes, building in Kissing Camels, Broadmoor, Flying Horse, Flying Horse North, and other distinctive neighborhoods in and around Colorado Springs. Based on integrity and quality of workmanship, our goal is to provide clients with homes that strive for excellence and exceed expectations.
If a new home, specifically a fully custom home is on your horizon, now is the perfect time to begin educating yourself about the custom home building process.
At Shea Chappell Luxury Homes, we believe that communication is important in all relationships, and the builder/client relationship is no exception. Effective communication while building your custom home will reduce concerns and stress before, during, and after the building process.
When selecting a builder – The best time to explore your level of comfort with a builder’s communication style is right at the beginning. Early communications often reflect how your builder will communicate during construction and after closing. At Shea Chappell we have a strong team approach that will be there for you every step of the way; starting from the moment you first contact us. Shea Chappell Luxury Homes will always encourage your questions and strive to provide prompt answers.
When you’re ready to commit – Make sure you understand how you and your builder will discuss the project, its details, and progress. At Shea Chappell we suggest guided walk-throughs of your home at critical stages of construction; such as during structural framing, after plumbing and mechanical rough-ins, during electrical wiring, and after drywall. We are also prepared to have onsite meetings whenever you desire.
In addition, find out how the builder feels about informal meetings, phone calls, and emails, and ask how quickly you can expect a response when you have a concern. Does your prospective builder provide you weekly reports right to your email? The Team at Shea Chappell does, and we look forward to your calls and emails. We work hard to make every client communication a priority.
During your build – Building a custom home is an exciting process. The Shea Chappell Team will work to set realistic expectations with you so that you understand the timelines and decision-making deadlines. It is important to ask clarifying questions of your builder that will ensure you understand the schedule, build process, and those stages of the build that will need your direct input.
At Shea Chappell Luxury Homes, our Team will support you throughout the process and provide you with a Selection Phase Template, outlining deadlines for many of the key decisions you will need to make; such as paint colors, lighting and plumbing fixtures, and flooring materials. We will be with you every step of the way.
When working with change orders – An essential part of the builder/client communication is the change order process. A change order is a request to alter or substitute a product or design feature that has already been approved, delivered, or installed. When you request a change, Shea Chappell has project management software in place to confirm the request, identifying any variances from the original architectural drawings, and allows you to approve the change order in advance to ensure that your end product is truly the home of your dreams. Our software program constantly keeps you informed of the progress being made on your financial investment.
Finally, does your builder walk you through details of all service and warranty programs? At Shea Chappell Luxury Homes we conduct a homeowner orientation to familiarize you with how your home should operate and the warranty programs associated with your home. We come back for warranty inspections of your entire home at 30 days after completion and again at 11 months.
Effective communication is the key ingredient to an efficient and timely custom home build. The Team at Shea Chappell has spent years developing communication processes to do just that; with your needs, preferences, and comfort in mind. Good communication is essential to building the home that you and your family both desire and deserve.
Deciding to build your dream home can be the adventure of a lifetime. At Shea Chappell we strive to work hard to suit your unique needs. We invite you to visit our website or give us a call to learn more.
719-633-7999