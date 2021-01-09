In an email to City Council members and the RetoolCOS mailing list, Colorado Springs city planners have backed away slightly from their original proposal to permit four-family apartment buildings (fourplexes) in two-family (R-2) zones.
RetoolCOS is the progressive process by which the city planners, with the help of a consultant, are rewriting the zoning codes in Colorado Springs. A recently released version of Module 2 of the program provided that all two-family zones would automatically become R-flex: Low zones. That would have permitted the construction of large modern four-family apartment buildings where previously two-family homes were all that was allowed.
The email explained that “the drafted language in modules 1 and 2 is conflicting and not reflective of the project proposal. … It is not the intent of RetoolCOS to propose the elimination of the … R-2 zones nor convert these properties to an R-flex zone.”
“Analysis is ongoing,” the email noted, but it did not say specifically that the final version of RetoolCOS would not allow fourplexes in two-family R-2 zones.
Mysteriously, the email then went on to mention that work was also being done on “properties zoned R-4 and R-5, which are multifamily zones.” As things stand at the moment under RetoolCOS, the R-4 and R-5 zones are slated to become R-Flex: High zones with significant increases in population density and, concomitantly, increases in automobile traffic and parking problems.
This could be a problem for people who live in both single-family (R-1) zones or two-family (R-2) zones. That is because R-4 apartment zones are scattered haphazardly about the older neighborhoods in the city surrounding downtown. The effect of greatly increasing population densities and automobiles in R-4 zones (slated to become R-flex: High zones) will have spillover effects into neighboring residential areas.
As with the rest of RetoolCOS zoning proposals, R-flex: High reduces setbacks for apartment building developments, which shrinks the size of the front yards. The current R-4 (multifamily) zone has a front yard setback of 20 feet. Under the new R-Flex: High that will drop to 10 feet.
Most disturbing is the fact that apartment buildings in the proposed R-flex high zone will be allowed to rise to 95 feet (six to seven stories). That means properties with two- and three-story apartment buildings on them now could be cleared and apartment towers rising seven stories into the sky erected.
In addition, the new R-flex high zone would allow commercial uses as an accessory use in apartment developments along with outdoor festivals and mobile vending trucks as temporary uses.
RetoolCOS is misnamed. In all fairness, it should be called RevolutionCOS instead. Within the 335 pages of detailed plans in Module 2, it so far has proposed extensive increases in population density and automobiles in our city. These are changes that will greatly affect the quality of life in our town, particularly, as previously noted, in the older pre-World War II neighborhoods that form an inner ring of desirable middle-class housing around the downtown.
If there are to be major increases in the population densities in older neighborhoods in Colorado Springs, that issue should be openly discussed and voted upon by City Council. It is not a change that should be made by quietly changing our zoning laws, bit by bit, and never really discussing the significant effects of the major changes being made.
We have a density war going on in Colorado Springs. Some want to increase our population densities. Others wish to leave them where they stand now. Let us fight this out in the open, with both sides clearly acknowledging the battle and the gigantic effects it will have on the future of our city.
Bob Loevy is a political scientist at Colorado College and a former member (1972-1975) of the City Planning Commission.