The suicide death rate last year was the highest it's been in at least 50 years, according to U.S. government records released this week.
Since 1999, it’s risen by 30 percent in nearly every state, except for one -- Nevada.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the rate actually decreased in Nevada last year, if only by less than 1 percent.
What’s Nevada doing that other states with high suicide rates -- like Colorado -- might learn from?
Misty Vaughan Allen, that’s what Nevada is doing.
The state’s suicide prevention coordinator, who has been at Nevada’s department of health and human services since 1998, is a one-person force of nature. She and the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention have been pounding away at what once was the country’s highest suicide rate for a long time, making sure that “suicide prevention is everyone’s business.”
Remaining steady, and pushing hard on that shared responsibility for prevention are what seem to be working.
Partnerships are Allen’s secret. With lawmakers, school administrators, nurses, health care providers, even gun shops and gun instructors.
And Allen has been laser-focused on the most susceptible -- teens.
“What has really been working,” said Allen, “we’ve really brought the youth suicide rate down.”
The Nevada state legislature has helped, with laws that Colorado should study and pass itself.
“School administrators are required by law to have suicide prevention training,” she said.
“We’ve mandated health-care providers have suicide prevention training by law – two hours” at least, she added. That means anytime anyone sees any health-care professional in Nevada, that health care professional has been trained to look for signs of suicidal behavior.
In Allen’s home county, Washoe County, “All seventh graders get the Signs of Suicide screening…. Every student!”
Signs of Suicide (SOS) is a national program that provides screening for depression and an education curriculum that raises suicide awareness. In controlled tests, it’s shown a reduction in self-reported suicide attempts by 40-64 percent.
Allen’s ultimate goal: Every time a student is required to get a physical by a school, the student gets a mental health screening as well. Such screenings allow staff to identify mental health conditions early and connect students with help. School staffs are being trained to recognize early warning signs and work with the community mental health system and to discuss mental health concerns with families.
Why, Allen asks, should our children’s mental health be less of a priority than their physical health?
In Nevada, “we have partnerships with the all the schools districts. We work with schools to develop their own protocols for training. We’re also partnering with the Department of Education … the students are getting help early on. We’ve implemented a mental health day for staff so they can recognize signs. We’re partnering with school social workers as well.”
Partner, partner, partner.
One of the most interesting partnerships is Allen’s with gun retailers in Las Vegas, as well gun owners and gun instructors. Allen said her organization is training staff at guns stores to recognize people who might be at risk of suicide. She said her group has gun owners and gun instructors who are trainers as well.
According to the Nevada DHHS statistics, suicides by firearms have decreased in the state, from 54 percent in 2014 to 51 percent in 2016.
Colorado has a similar program, the Colorado Gun Shop Project, which focuses on educating gun owners and gun shop owners about suicide and prevention.
Allen said Nevada had the highest suicide rate in the nation when she started her work. Now it’s down to the national average.
Colorado's teenage suicide rate, alas, is nearly twice the national average. Out of every 100,000 teenagers in the United States who are 15 to 19 years old, 8.9 commit suicide. In Colorado, that number nearly doubles to 17.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At one point in 2016, by some measures El Paso County had the highest rate of teen suicide in the country.
Coincidentally, a recent national report ranks Colorado among the worst states in the nation in the prevalence of mental health and substance use disorders. The report cited a lack of treatment oversight by state courts, difficult access to outpatient treatment and hurdles for families trying to get other family members help.
Ironically, Colorado is regularly touted as the healthiest state in the country because of its outdoor-oriented ethos. But that kind of healthiness doesn’t carry over to mental health.
What can Colorado do that it’s not already doing to follow Nevada’s progress in reducing its suicide rate?
Find its own Misty Vaughn Allen to give our anti-suicide efforts a singular focus.
And pass a law that requires, as Allen suggests, that every time a student gets a physical, he or she gets a mental health screening as well.
Medicaid actually requires screening Medicaid-eligible children for mental health conditions under the Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnosis and Treatment (EPSDT) mandate in federal law. But the law often goes unenforced.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued guidelines that call for universal screening of students 12 and up for depression once a year.
And we ought to pass a law requiring training of all our healthcare professionals, nurses, teachers, school administrator, social workers and gun retailers to recognize signs of suicide thy way Nevada’s do.
So far, Colorado’s legislature has struggled to figure out how to fund suicide prevention. Two bills supporting suicide prevention failed in the Senate last session, and three bills aimed at preventing youth suicide hit roadblocks as well. Two budget amendments that would have allocated an additional $400,000 to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Office of Suicide Prevention were both nixed in April.
On the last day of the session, a bill that will provide schools with grant funding for suicide prevention programs was approved.
Grants are great, but required training like Nevada’s is better.
Most importantly, it’s usually people, not policies, that really begin to solve big social challenges like this.
Who will be our Misty?