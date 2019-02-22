KUSA – As was prophesized back in November, Isak Heartstone shall rise again.
If you aren't aware, Isak Heartstone is a wooden troll. He became a tourist attraction in Breckenridge last year after he was installed near a trail, but he was later removed due to neighbor concerns about overcrowding and noise from the inconsiderate Instagrammers who came from far and wide to pose with Isak.
But, this giant wooden troll was more loved than any of us would know. In November, Isak was dismantled, with his parts moved to a mysterious storage facility in town. His creator – artist Thomas Dambo – didn’t lose hope. He took to Facebook to recommend two different locations for his masterpiece.
From there, the town of Breckenridge did something that Leslie Knope of “Parks and Recreation” fame would approve of: they formed a committee. And this committee – made up of what a news release called stakeholders from Breckenridge Creative Arts, the Breckenridge Tourism Office, and the community at large – has held regular meetings since Nov. 20.
