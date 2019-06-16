At first, Dave Adams didn't want to believe it.
Well before the news became official, he was told by an official that his Cheyenne Mountain girls' tennis team had enough points to capture the Class 4A state championship last month. It was only a year ago that the Indians fell just short, snapping what some believed to be an unbreakable streak of state titles.
But this time, he had reason to celebrate.
Even if he was hesitant at first.
"I wasn't making a lot of sense," Adams said, recalling his reaction. "I really wasn't."
Eventually, he couldn't deny the inevitable as the Indians captured their 10th title in 11 years, ending a remarkable turn of events. Ultimately, this feat resulted in him landing The Gazette Preps 2019 Girls' Tennis Coach of the Year honor.
Adams and the rest of the Indians only found out they won it all during the last few consolation matches. At one point, they thought Niwot had successfully defended its state title, thanks to what turned out to be premature celebration after the Cougars topped Cheyenne Mountain in the No. 3 doubles final.
"I thought that was it," Adams said. "I saw Niwot fans react and started jumping around like they'd just won it."
They didn't.
It could have gone either way as the Indians edged Niwot 76-71 in the final team standings. Though his team captured state titles at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, Adams said he believes victories in the consolation rounds were key.
Take, for example, Morgan Hall's performance. The senior came in with hopes of a state title in No. 1 singles, but she was knocked out in the semifinals. Still, she bounced back and finished third. Same thing happened to teammate Ariana Arenson at No. 3 singles.
"Both wanted to be in the finals badly," Adams said. "It would have been easy for them to not bring the emotional level they needed to bring to the next matches, especially as exhausted as they were, playing three matches in one day. It'd be easy to check out. They did not."
In the end, they had reason to celebrate.