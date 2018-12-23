Technically, The Classical Academy boys’ golfer Liam O’Halloran competes in Colorado’s lowest classification.
But coaches, players and the state’s official score tracker say Class 3A features some of the best golfers.
Take, for example, this: Three of the state’s top five teams and seven of the state’s top 10 players competed at that level this past season, according to iWanamaker, which allows golfers, coaches and spectators to view leaderboards during tournaments before the all numbers are calculated into lists.
Despite all of the above, O’Halloran still excelled.
This past season, he captured four tournament wins, boasted a 71.6 scoring average, shot a personal-best 8-under par 64 in the Canon City Invitational at Four Mile Ranch Golf Course and led the Titans to a Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro championship.
At the 3A state tournament, he capped off his junior season by finishing eighth overall with a 6-over par 146 during the two-day event — enough to carry TCA to a fifth-place showing.
His numbers proved he had the skills to compete at any level. And because of this fact, he was named The Gazette Preps 2018 Boys’ Golf Peak Performer of the Year.
“He’s respectful, honest and a great sportsman and avid lover of the game,” TCA coach Bob Gravelle said about O’Halloran. “He makes the coach look good.
A week after the tournament, O’Halloran played at the Junior Golf Alliance of Colorado Tour Championship at Denver Country Club.
Only the state’s best golfers were invited. And O’Halloran stood out, according to Gravelle, as he shot a 7-over par 78 before he fired a tournament-best four-under to place in a four-way tie for fourth place.
Liberty’s Brandon Bervig finished sixth, according to Gravelle, and a stroke behind O’Halloran. (Official results were not available.)
And he’s not finished.
His goals include improving from this past season. He wants to win more tournaments and place higher than sixth at the state tournament, which he accomplished as a freshman.
“My biggest takeaway (from this past season) is that I can definitely play at the level that I want to,” O’Halloran said. “I just need to be more consistent with shooting the score I want to throughout the season.”