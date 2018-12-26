BOYS GOLF 1. jpg
Caption +

File, The Gazette

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

Peak Performer of the Year: Liam O’Halloran, The Classical Academy

Coach of the Year: Gary Long, Palmer Ridge

First team

Brandon Bervig, Liberty, sr.: He helped the Lancers to three Class 5A CSML titles in his prep career and a second-place finish at the regional tournament, all while posting a 71.4 scoring average his senior season. He placed fifth at the two-day state tournament, shooting a 4-over par 146. He signed with UCCS to play men’s golf.

Liam O’Halloran, TCA, jr.: He was one of the most consistent golfers in the area, evident by his four tournament wins. He twice broke his personal best, including firing an 8-under par 64 at Four Mile Ranch Golf Course. At the Class 3A state tournament Boulder Country Club, he finished with a 6-over par 146 — enough for an eighth-place showing and to lead the Titans to fifth place.

Lucas Howell, Liberty, sr.: The senior had an impressive season, posting a scoring average of 73. He placed 15th at the Class 5A tournament, thanks to a superb second day. He fired a 2-over par 73, more than enough to eclipse his first day showing of 80. That performance helped the Lancers to an eighth-place finish in the final team standings.

Drew Laake, Palmer Ridge, sr.: As the lone senior, Laake led the Bears to a program-best third-place finish at the Class 4A state championship at The Club at Flying Horse by carding a 2-over 74 on the second day. It topped his first day, in which he shot a 79. He finished with a 153, enough for a three-way tie for 10th place.

Second team

Trey Jones, Palmer Ridge, jr.

Andrew Merz, Coronado, jr.

Elijah Harp, Palmer Ridge, jr.

Gabe Marmon, Cheyenne Mountain, jr.

Honorable mention

Cheyenne Mountain — Keaton Hulen, sr.

The Classical Academy — Ryan Beckman, sr.; Ben Devolve, fr.

Coronado — Jack Cintron, jr.; Noah Keller, fr.

Discovery Canyon — Kaden Ford, so.; Josh Hampton, jr.; Lucas Hein, sr.; Scott LeVeque, jr.

Doherty — Avery Henderson, sr.

Fountain-Fort Carson — Zach Nixon, sr.

Lewis-Palmer — Noah Baca, sr.; Justin Hudson, so.; Gregory Lewis, fr.; Colin Westfall, so.

Liberty — Tyler Barcelon, sr.; Alex McCoy, so.

Palmer — Nolan Chavez, sr.; Presley Greier, sr.; Kenton McCurry, sr.

Palmer Ridge — Lance Phillips, jr.

Pine Creek — Luke Doyle, jr.; Trey Valdez, so.

Rampart — Caden Bailey, jr.; Justin Como, jr.; Owen Crispin, sr.

St. Mary’s — Luke Calvin, so.; Peter Stinar, so.

Woodland Park — Evan Cisneros, so.; Lou Levy, sr.

CHHUN SUN, The Gazette

Tags

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.

Load comments