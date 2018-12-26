Peak Performer of the Year: Liam O’Halloran, The Classical Academy
Coach of the Year: Gary Long, Palmer Ridge
First team
Brandon Bervig, Liberty, sr.: He helped the Lancers to three Class 5A CSML titles in his prep career and a second-place finish at the regional tournament, all while posting a 71.4 scoring average his senior season. He placed fifth at the two-day state tournament, shooting a 4-over par 146. He signed with UCCS to play men’s golf.
Liam O’Halloran, TCA, jr.: He was one of the most consistent golfers in the area, evident by his four tournament wins. He twice broke his personal best, including firing an 8-under par 64 at Four Mile Ranch Golf Course. At the Class 3A state tournament Boulder Country Club, he finished with a 6-over par 146 — enough for an eighth-place showing and to lead the Titans to fifth place.
Lucas Howell, Liberty, sr.: The senior had an impressive season, posting a scoring average of 73. He placed 15th at the Class 5A tournament, thanks to a superb second day. He fired a 2-over par 73, more than enough to eclipse his first day showing of 80. That performance helped the Lancers to an eighth-place finish in the final team standings.
Drew Laake, Palmer Ridge, sr.: As the lone senior, Laake led the Bears to a program-best third-place finish at the Class 4A state championship at The Club at Flying Horse by carding a 2-over 74 on the second day. It topped his first day, in which he shot a 79. He finished with a 153, enough for a three-way tie for 10th place.
Second team
Trey Jones, Palmer Ridge, jr.
Andrew Merz, Coronado, jr.
Elijah Harp, Palmer Ridge, jr.
Gabe Marmon, Cheyenne Mountain, jr.
Honorable mention
Cheyenne Mountain — Keaton Hulen, sr.
The Classical Academy — Ryan Beckman, sr.; Ben Devolve, fr.
Coronado — Jack Cintron, jr.; Noah Keller, fr.
Discovery Canyon — Kaden Ford, so.; Josh Hampton, jr.; Lucas Hein, sr.; Scott LeVeque, jr.
Doherty — Avery Henderson, sr.
Fountain-Fort Carson — Zach Nixon, sr.
Lewis-Palmer — Noah Baca, sr.; Justin Hudson, so.; Gregory Lewis, fr.; Colin Westfall, so.
Liberty — Tyler Barcelon, sr.; Alex McCoy, so.
Palmer — Nolan Chavez, sr.; Presley Greier, sr.; Kenton McCurry, sr.
Palmer Ridge — Lance Phillips, jr.
Pine Creek — Luke Doyle, jr.; Trey Valdez, so.
Rampart — Caden Bailey, jr.; Justin Como, jr.; Owen Crispin, sr.
St. Mary’s — Luke Calvin, so.; Peter Stinar, so.
Woodland Park — Evan Cisneros, so.; Lou Levy, sr.
