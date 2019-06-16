Morgan Hall's story started shortly after her sophomore season in girls' tennis ended.
After settling for fourth at the Class 4A state tournament, she wanted to quit.
This was a shocker to anyone familiar with Hall, who grew up with a tennis racket in her hands.
"I just kind of fell out of love with it. I didn't do it for my own enjoyment anymore," she said.
She took a break and stayed away from a tennis court. But eventually she returned to the sport and never looked back.
Hall ended her high school career with a third-place finish at No. 1 singles at the state tournament, a performance that undoubtedly helped Cheyenne Mountain to a dramatic win over Niwot and its 10th state title in 11 years.
The performance also helped the senior land the Gazette Preps 2018-19 Girls' Tennis Singles Peak Performer of the Year honor. And now, Hall is off to start the next chapter of her tennis career at Bowdoin College, a Division III program in Brunswick, Maine.
When she looks back at her Cheyenne Mountain career, she won't be thinking about her individual accomplishments that include a trio of third-place finishes at the state tournament. She also settled for fourth her sophomore year.
Instead, she'll think about the friendships she made with her teammates and wisdom she received under coach Dave Adams.
"That's what Coach Adams has programmed into us, that we're a team and that's the first thing," Hall said. "That's definitely a big part of the culture there."
Her career started in a stellar way, all while she was playing in the shadow of her older sister. Kalyssa Hall won the No. 1 singles title as a Cheyenne Mountain freshman.
Morgan Hall wasn't shy about carrying on that legacy. She advanced to the No. 1 singles final of the state tournament her freshman season, eventually taking third. From there, she proved to be the top player at Cheyenne Mountain through her hard work and passion.
"When I think of Morgan, that's what I think of," Adams said. "She loves to compete. She worked very hard to get to her game to where it was. At practice, she worked her tail off all the time. She wasn't just putting (in) time at practice. She was out there bringing it and competing in practice as well she was a good leader by example."
And this determination helped her as she questioned her place in the sport.
"I honestly don't think it had to do with anything from the outside," Hall said, referring to quitting. "I've been playing for so long. I started to do it because I felt like it was my identity. I am a tennis player and I felt like if I quit, I wouldn't have much to do and I think it was not for the right reasons."
Her decision to stick around shaped Cheyenne Mountain's destiny for the better.