By Allison Robenstein
he Greenland and Allis ranches lie along Carpenter Creek just north of Monument, the only remnants of a long-forgotten town.
When the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad line finally reached the area in 1871, the town of Greenland was born. Platted by Fred Salomon in 1875, the little 20-acre subdivision was one of the first in Douglas County. The land Salomon purchased went on to become the Greenland Breeding Farm, now called Greenland Ranch.
The area then known as Divide country included Greenland, Palmer Lake and the Palmer Divide and was one of the greatest potato-producing areas in Colorado. Gary Atkins, a docent at the Lucretia Vaile Museum in Palmer Lake said 20,000 acres of land produced 2,000 pounds of potatoes.
Greenland was one of the many whistle-stops the train made along the railroad, Atkins said. The poet Helen Hunt Jackson came through the town by train and named it for its verdant landscape, a valley lush from the creek that runs through it.
According to Patricia Atkins, Palmer Lake Historical Society secretary, “U.S. Army Major Stephen H. Long came through this part of the state during his 1820 expedition” — way before the town was built.
Salomon, who acted as Colorado Territorial Treasurer in 1876 before statehood, also owned a gas, oil and coal company. According to an 1889 article in the Castle Rock Journal, he hoped to make money from the newly created town, “at Greenland, a station on the Denver & Rio Grande railroad, about forty-five miles south of Denver and near Palmer Lake, the surface indications are excellent that oil, coal and gas exist in rich quantities; and such is the opinion of the experts who have examined the land.”
Although it seems Salomon’s hopes weren’t realized, the town did become known for shipping lumber, grain, potatoes, milk and cattle. In its heyday in the late 1880s to early 1900s, the settlement had two railroad depots. The chutes used to herd the cattle onto shipping cars are still visible today.
In 1878, Isaac Jegirtha “I.J.” Noe came to the town from Indiana, working as ranch superintendent for then Greenland Ranch owner A.B. Daniels. Today, both ranches are along Noe Road. In 1906, Greenland Ranch was purchased by John W. Higby and C.C. Hemming, who changed the ranch name to Greenland Land and Cattle Company. It was nationally recognized for its fine selection of Shorthorn, Galloway and Hereford cattle as well as thoroughbred horses.
At one time the 15,000-plus acres grazed as many as 1,600 head of cattle and 500 horses as well as raising 7000 bushels of wheat, oats, rye, corn and barley. A May 29, 1889 article in the Castle Rock Journal reported, “Another lot of stock has been added to the already large herd on the Greenland Breeding farm, among them are several imported Gallaway.”
In 1898 the town population was 25, which doubled by the turn of the century. It included a post office that still stands today, as well as two blacksmith shops, a wagon-making shop, at least one saloon, a school and the two depots.
Noe eventually purchased 160 acres west of the Greenland Ranch and started Eagle Mountain Ranch with his wife Jennie.
Noe’s great-grandson Richard “Bill” William Noe was born June 9, 1938. “I was in third grade and started going to the Greenland School, the little one-room school that my dad attended. I graduated eighth grade there. There was, I think, there might have been ten in the whole school. Two in the eighth grade,” he said in an oral history interview with the Douglas County Libraries Archives and Local History.
During the same interview, Bill’s wife Beverly said, “In grade school, my parents drove the school bus, which at that time was their 1938 Ford. [They] went around and picked up part of the kids that lived in Greenland and were able to come that way.”
Beverly grew up on the Ben Lomond ranch closer to Palmer Lake. Her grandmother, Essie Vorhees Higginson had asthma, so her family came to the area in a covered wagon hoping the mountain air would help her.
Bill Noe said, “Back then, it was kind of interesting the way people did business because when you had cattle, you sold them at whatever time the market was there, and that’s when you got paid, basically. So, in order to have some cash flow, most of the small ranches had a dairy operation at the same time. They had the dairy for their own use, but they also sold milk and cream to both north and south.”
There were no contracts, Bill said, “Word of mouth and a hand-shake and that was it.”
Charles Allis and his brother came to the area from England in 1883. Charles opened a meat market in Monument in 1887. Shortly thereafter, he was delivering a shipment in Palmer Lake and laid eyes on his future wife, Minnie Steimle. After buying land in the Greenland area, he built a cabin and brought his new bride there in 1911. The Charles Allis Ranch raised milk cows and prize-winning Hampshire sheep.
In 2002, Earl Allis spoke of his great-grandfather during an oral history interview saying, “Charlie came over, got off the boat, bought a horse, and when the horse quit running, that was where he stopped.” Earl’s dad was born in Greenland in 1914.
Although both ranches are private property, visitors can spend time at the Greenland Open Space. In 1997, Douglas County Open Space bought the vacant Greenland town lots to create a public recreation space.
The Greenland Trailhead is located at 1532 Noe Road, the gateway to an 11-mile, 3,600-acre trail and open space system. It’s a great place for a summer picnic and hikes or biking year-round.
In 2008, Devon Theune created the adjacent 17-acre off-leash Devon’s Dog Park.
A recently opened portion of the Colorado Front Range Trail that goes along the old Territorial Road sits just north of the Greenland Ranch homesite. It’s a lovely, but unshaded walk, great for dogs and kids. Learn more on the Douglas County website, douglas.co.us.