One of the year's outstanding programs, season three of Netflix's "The Crown" presents the British royal family as surprisingly poignant, vulnerable and likable.
Each of the 10 hours provides riveting plots, grand cinematography and top-flight production values. Yet each episode goes deep dramatically with moments that stun, produce tears or linger in the memory.
Season three, which starts streaming Sunday, offers a vivid reminder of Netflix's stature as the streaming wars heat up. Here is a stately epic that is also fresh and fluid.
Series creator Peter Morgan studied the family in "The Queen," which brought Helen Mirren the Oscar as Elizabeth II. His fast-moving play "The Audience" earned Mirren the Tony as the monarch and inspired "The Crown." Claire Foy presided as Elizabeth in the first two seasons and collected the Emmy.
Elizabeth has been very good to actresses, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman ("The Favourite") plays her with a keen attention to duty that mirrors the real woman. Colman is breathtaking in those rare scenes when Elizabeth registers anger, reveals disappointment or dresses down a family member. Colman also hints at a playful side that brings to mind the Beatles song "Her Majesty." But most of the way, the actress is the show's solid center and provides support that makes everyone else look good.
"The Crown" should bring new understanding to Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), who confronts his family's past and deals with midlife frustrations when meeting the Apollo 11 astronauts. The story of Princess Alice (Jane Lapotaire), Philip's mother, is hauntingly rendered.
The series is sympathetic toward Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), the queen's son who finds freedom through study in Wales but is thwarted in love and limited by his royal role. "The Crown" shrewdly contrasts Charles' situation with that of the Duke of Windsor (Derek Jacobi), who gave up the throne for the woman he loved, Wallis Simpson (Geraldine Chaplin).
Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter), the queen's saucy sister, pulls off a public-relations success by visiting President Lyndon Johnson (Clancy Brown). But beaten down and overshadowed, Margaret festers in her unhappy marriage to Lord Snowdon (Ben Daniels) and leads a carefree life that scandalizes the family.
"The Crown" does wonderful things for television, with its ambition, scope and humane storytelling. Elizabeth II is a monarch worthy of Shakespeare. She may not know it, but Peter Morgan does, and he delivers the dramatic goods.