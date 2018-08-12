When Ryan Beckman broke bones in his arms and left hip during a skiing accident earlier this year, the first thought that came to mind was “Can I play golf again?”
Then, a second thought: “Can I walk again?”
Those thoughts illustrate the importance of golf in his life. He’s a golfer at The Classical Academy, and he apparently puts his sport ahead of a few other things. And for good reason, as he’s the lone senior on a Titans team that hopes to repeat as the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League champion.
In his final season, Beckman hopes to bring leadership, experience and good fortune.
The latter, it seems, is something he’s familiar with, as he’s now fully recovered from his injuries.
The skiing accident in March — in which he nearly struck a tree only to crash into a snow-making machine at Copper Mountain — left him in a wheelchair for six weeks. Early on, he enlisted the help of his friends for class notes since he had trouble writing with a cast on.
But he’s fine now. And he’s ready to play again.
“My game came back great,” Beckman said. “I feel like I’m doing better this year than last year. Fortunately, I didn’t have any lasting problems from my accident, so that’s a good thing.”
And his teammates will appreciate that.
The Titans have “the potential to be the best team I have coached,” said coach Bob Gravelle, who’s in his eighth season. They return with two state qualifiers, including junior Liam O’Halloran, who finished tied for 27th. It was the best finish at the Class 3A tournament for any Pikes Peak region golfer.
The other TCA golfer who played at the state tournament was junior Tyler Trogstad. He along with Beckman, junior Bryce Peterson and freshman Ben Devolve are expected to round out the team’s top five.
“We are hopeful of repeating as CSML 4A champs,” Gravelle said, “and have the goal of sending a four-man team to the 3A state championship in Boulder.”
And Beckman is glad to be part of the mix.
He didn’t return to the golf course until about mid-June, when he played 18 holes for the first time in months. He’s ready and healthy again. He doesn’t believe he’s going to continue playing his sport in college, so he wants to make his senior unforgettable.
He wants to make it to the state tournament — perhaps help the Titans to a big finish.
But first, it’s going to start at the league level.
“We won the CSML last year,” Beckman said. “I think we have a pretty good chance of doing that again.”