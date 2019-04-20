I once got the taste of Philly at one of that city’s more famous joints: Geno’s. Every cheesesteak after that was subpar at best — until now.
Our city’s own Taste of Philly lives up to the name.
Specialty sandwiches abound, but I went with the original ($8.25 for 8-inch): chopped steak, grilled onions and American cheese between the supposed “gold standard” of cheesesteak bread (Amoroso’s).
I felt I had returned East.
Taste of Philly locations in Colorado Springs are on Eighth Street, North Academy Boulevard, Hancock and South Academy, and Dublin Boulevard.
