The oldest and largest nonprofit sanctuary, and the first to create large habitats for rescued animals, sits on almost 800 acres about 45 minutes north of Denver.
They do things a little differently here. Instead of coming face-to-face with the animals, as you would at a zoo, visitors stroll along an elevated 1.5-mile walkway and look down on more than 500 lions, tigers, bears, leopards, mountain lions, wolves and other exotic and endangered carnivores rescued from horrible captive situations. They’re rehabilitated at the sanctuary and allowed to live and roam freely for the rest of their lives.
The walkway helps ensure that the animals aren’t stressed by being eye-level with visitors, which triggers their fight or flight instincts, according to the sanctuary.
Central City boasts casinos and the country’s fifth-oldest professional opera company. Go for one, stay for the other? The opera, founded in 1932, is a destination stage for many gorgeously voiced singers from around the world. Audiences, too. This summer, it will mount Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.” The show will run July 6 through Aug. 4. Benjamin Britten’s “Billy Budd” will run July 13 through Aug. 2. Two one-act works will be featured in other Central City venues: “La Damoiselle élue (The blessed damozel)” by Claude Debussy and “Litanies à la Vierge noire (Litanies to the Black Virgin)” by Francis Poulenc.
The opera, 35 miles west of Denver, is known for its progressive and traditional productions, its young artist training program, educational opportunities and engagement in the community.
The intellectually curious will respond with vim to this Mile High City museum. There are lots of ways to grow your brain here, with exhibits on natural history, the universe, biology, Colorado history and more. The Discovery Zone encourages kids to develop an appreciation for science by excavating fossils, conducting experiments and creating art projects. An IMAX theater and planetarium also offer enticing ways to learn.
“Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius” is up through Aug. 25, and the interactive “Our Senses: Creating Your Reality” will be up through Aug. 4.
Through next year, the three-story IMAX screen will offer “Superpower Dogs,” a look at dogs that saved their human friends’ lives. In the planetarium, soak up “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” through the end of December.
We all need to soak up some culture, even during summer when the weather pulls us outdoors. Here’s a chance to cool off and take in some art, including the museum’s world-class permanent collection that features oodles of American Indian work.
Current exhibits include “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze,” featuring paintings by Denver-born Jordan Casteel, who now lives in Harlem, and “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection,” with works from the 1400s through the late 1800s that shed light on Britain’s cultural history.
This eye candy hotel’s reputation is sure to haunt you. The exterior gleams against its gorgeous rocky backdrop, and the interior inspired the classic 1977 spooky novel “The Shining” by Stephen King, who spent some creepy nights there in 1974. It then was adapted into Stanley Kubrick’s chilling 1980 film.
If you’re more of a Fox Mulder type (as in, a believer), you’ll love the Historic Stanley Day and Night Tours. If you’re more of a Dana Scully (skeptic), you’ll enjoy the expanded entertainment in The Stanley Live, held in the hotel’s new auditorium The Pavilion. Upcoming performers include Lord Huron and The Blasters.
For those who don’t care about the hotel or its history, it’s an ideal place to bunk before tackling Rocky Mountain National Park.
You’re cruising through the San Isabel National Forest near Rye when suddenly you’re transported into “Game of Thrones.” Before you stands an awesome castle of stone, complete with turrets, towers, bridges, ornamental ironwork and a fire-breathing dragon sculpture perched atop the upper level’s grand ballroom.
Don’t gawk from the car. Stop, park and explore the free, one-of-a-kind attraction built single-handedly by Jim Bishop, who bought the 2.5-acre parcel for $450 in 1959. He’s doggedly worked almost every day since to bring his creation to life.
Many creatures have visited one of Mother Nature’s great clefts. This Colorado canyon dives 1,250 feet, measures 50 feet wide at its base and 300 feet wide at its top, making it one of the bigger canyons in the state. Dinosaurs wandered the region many years ago, as evidenced by fossils discovered nearby. Native Americans followed, and now tourists face their acrophobia by strolling onto America’s highest suspension bridge, 956 feet above the Arkansas River.
But there’s more to do than ogle the landscape. Adrenaline junkies can try the Cloudscraper Zip Line and Royal Rush Skycoaster, and others can ride an aerial gondola or watch the kids play in Tommy Knocker Playland, a three-story playground with a carousel, ropes, slides, nets, tunnels, 20-foot towers and splash pad. History buffs will enjoy a mini-documentary about the gorge in Plaza Theater.
Step into the boots of the Old West’s miners, cowboys and settlers as you ride along the same tracks through the 2 million-acre San Juan National Forest near Durango. You’ll board a coal-fired, steam-powered train and view wildlife, waterfalls and mountains.
The railroad helped found the town in 1879, and when tracks to Silverton were finished in 1882, the train began hauling silver, gold ore and passengers. The family-friendly locomotive has been in operation ever since and today offers multiple rides, including themed events throughout the year.
Forget for a minute the awesome lineup of musicians and comedians you can get almost personal with during concerts, and take in the gloriousness that is this park just west of Denver. Carve out time to explore the national historic landmark, with more than 700 acres of flora, fauna and those hulking orange and red sandstones, named Creation Rock and Ship Rock. Folks can hike around an hour before sunrise until an hour after sunset.
Try the Trading Post Trail or walk, bike or horseback ride along Red Rocks Trail. For those who want to amp up their heart rates, run the stone steps inside the amphitheater or unfurl your mat for one of the regular early morning yoga classes.
Kids and adults will enjoy checking out the park’s fossil fragments, and don’t forget the dinosaur tracks.
It’s the country’s only mountaintop theme park, and to get there, you must ride the Glenwood Gondola from the valley floor to the park entrance. Along the way, visitors are treated to views of the Roaring Fork Valley, Glenwood Canyon and Mount Sopris.
Once in the park, thrill-seekers can try the alpine coaster, Haunted Mine Drop, Glenwood Canyon Flyer, Cliffhanger Roller Coaster, Soaring Eagle Zip Ride and Giant Canyon Swing, or check out the 4D Ride Theater, laser tag and two 40-minute walking cave tours.