Telluride • While it proved an unusually actor-challenged edition, this year’s Telluride Film Festival did benefit from an especially strong lineup, featuring a clutch of major world premieres as well as significant titles from previous fests such as Cannes and Berlin. Here are some of our favorites:

• “Poor Things”: Instant rapture was the consensus — and why not? The film contains pleasures all but abandoned by today’s mainstream: an exuberant, explicit lustiness; uninhibited production design liberated from historical accuracy; a score that sounds like a strangled harpsichord. Paradoxically, though, the film (imagine “Frankenstein” as a sexual odyssey across a fantasy Europe) is a celebration of the oldest convention in movies: an inspired director and a fearless actor. Here, the former is Greece’s Yorgos Lanthimos, leaping into a genre of his own, and the latter is Emma Stone, proving herself so much more than the favorite. Bella, Stone’s feral creation, will enter the pantheon of classic characters, claiming knowledge and identity with every scene and gesture. — Joshua Rothkopf

• “All of Us Strangers”: The film begins with Adam (Andrew Scott) leaving his vacant London apartment complex after a fire alarm sounds. Apparently the building has only one other tenant, Harry (Paul Mescal), a lonely man who shows up at his door later in the evening with a bottle of whiskey and yearning for connection. Adam doesn’t invite him in. He is stuck in the past, haunted by the deaths of his parents when he was 12. And then, that past comes wonderfully to life when Harry visits his childhood home and his mom (Claire Foy) and dad (Jamie Bell) open the door, looking as he last saw them. What ensues is a profoundly moving story of grief and healing. Writer-director Andrew Haigh shifts the film’s mood and perspective along the journey, leaving you in a place that feels celestial. — Glenn Whipp

• “Anatomy of a Fall”: A winner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, director Justine Triet’s film appears at first glance to be the latest in a line of did-they-or-didn’t-they courtroom thrillers familiar to any true-crime aficionado. A well-known writer (Sandra Hüller) is accused of murdering her stay-at-home husband (Samuel Theis), who was found dead after falling (or being pushed) from an open window in a ski chalet. Compounding the mystery, the closest thing to a witness is the couple’s 11-year-old son (Milo Machado Graner), who is blind. While the story carries echoes of the Michael Peterson case, Triet is less interested in rehashing the conventions of a whodunit than in mapping the emotional fault lines of a modern marriage. Hüller delivers a turn that seems certain to put her in awards contention. — Josh Rottenberg

• “Fallen Leaves”: Actor Jussi Vatanen introduced Aki Kaurismäki’s “Fallen Leaves” as a romantic comedy seen through the distinct sensibility of this Finnish filmmaking master: “There’s a handshake, a kiss on the cheek and a kiss on the forehead,” he said. “That’s it.” But there’s also a depth of feeling that’s absent from most movies that would be lumped into the romantic-comedy genre, along with some of the funniest deadpan humor I’ve seen in a movie in ages. It follows two lonely blue-collar workers yearning for something more in life. Holappa (Vatanen) is a hardened construction worker who drinks because he’s depressed — and depressed because he drinks. He meets Ansa (Alma Pöysti) at a karaoke bar. The courtship is tentative, halting, sublime. It’s a hopeful film set in a hardened world. — Glenn Whipp

• “Janet Planet”: It’s been a good year for first features by female playwrights: Sundance brought us Celine Song’s captivating “Past Lives,” and Telluride has given us “Janet Planet,” an intimate debut film from Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker. The festival’s mountainous surroundings can only have enhanced the woodland atmosphere of this exquisitely intimate, refreshingly cliché-averse story, which follows an acupuncturist named Janet (Julianne Nicholsone) and her 11-year-old daughter, Lacy (newcomer Zoe Ziegler), over the summer of 1991 in rural Massachusetts. Not much happens and everything happens as mother and child navigate changes in circumstance and quietly radical shifts in perspective, all of which Baker captures with an unblinking compositional focus as eloquent as her words. — Justin Chang

• “Orlando, My Political Biography”: Virginia Woolf’s 1928 satire “Orlando: A Biography” was her first big success, the one that allowed her to buy a car and continue writing. But the book, about a poet who changes gender from man to woman, may be paying its greatest dividends now, after decades as an essential feminist and queer text. As exfoliated in Paul B. Preciado’s playful and profound cine-essay, Woolf’s narrative explodes into a multiplicity of voices, speaking directly to the camera in an unflinching stream of complex, heartfelt testimony. The film has a vibe all its own, as well as a wonderful costuming choice — a crimped ruff collar — that confers on all 26 onscreen Orlandos a dignity that society itself is too stingy to offer. The spirit here is bold, confident and, ultimately, exhilarating. — Joshua Rothkopf

• “Tótem”: A highlight of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival competition and a candidate for Mexico’s Oscar submission, this emotionally overwhelming drama is tellingly bookended by close-ups of a 7-year-old girl named Sol (Naíma Sentíes). In between those images — one full of joy, the other suffused with sorrow — the gifted writer-director Lila Avilés unfolds the story of a hurting, hilarious and resilient clan coming together to bid one of its members a heartbreaking farewell. Terminal illness and fractious families are hardly new topics, but so achingly assured is Avilés’ grasp of character and narrative, so attuned is her handheld camera to nuances of perspective, setting and atmosphere, that she pulls you into the action with a depth and force of feeling that eludes some of her more veteran peers. — Justin Chang

• “The Zone of Interest”: Telluride audiences often tend to favor feel-good fare, and it’s hard to imagine a more profoundly feel-bad film than director Jonathan Glazer’s chillingly clinical examination of the banality of evil. A Holocaust film like no other, “Zone” follows Nazi SS officer Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) as they attempt to build an idyllic life for their family just outside the concentration camp’s walls.

For Glazer, evil comes not in the form of larger-than-life world-historical figures but as a ladder-climbing middle manager who goes home after a day of overseeing mass extermination and reads his kids bedtime stories, while his shallow wife casually tries on the clothes of the recently murdered to see if any look good on her. “Zone” left me speechless at the end. — Josh Rottenberg