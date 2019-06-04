The old saying still applies: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Especially when that lemonade could save you $200,000.
Thus the fate of an 8.5 million-pound rock that tumbled onto Colorado 145 near Dolores on May 24, when a massive rockslide carved an 8-foot ditch into the pavement.
The huge boulder, at 4,250 tons, isn’t something to be moved by a bulldozer. And the $1.5 million for road repairs is no small sum either.
So Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced the lemonade solution. Instead of blasting the rock, the road will move around both sides of it.
That will save the state about $200,000, Polis said, and the federal government likely will help Colorado with the costs.
Plus, the state gains a tourist attraction of sorts: Memorial Rock, so named because the slide happened shortly before Memorial Day.
A $1.3 million contract was to be signed Tuesday to start the work, Polis said.
The massive rock had closed the main route between the Telluride area and the Four Corners for a few days, and the highway still has only one open lane. But when the work is complete, likely by July 4, drivers will get an up close and personal look at the once-rolling stone.