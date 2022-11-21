CLOSINGS
Banks and credit unions: Closed Thursday.
Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Thursday.
Government offices: City and state: Closed Thursday and Friday; County: Closed Thursday, some offices closed Friday as well; Federal: Closed Thursday.
Libraries: All branches will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and be closed Thursday.
Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Thursday.
Public schools: Closed for Thanksgiving break. Check with individual districts for dates.
The Gazette: Office closed Thursday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills Mall and The Promenade Shops at Briargate closed Thursday; The Citadel and Chapel Hills Mall open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and The Promenade Shops at Briargate open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday.
Major department and grocery stores: Check with individual stores.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: cotrip.org
Arizona: az511.com
Kansas: tinyurl.com/2v7hwhha
Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: nmroads.com
Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot
Texas: drivetexas.org
Utah: udot.utah.gov
Wyoming: wyoroad.info