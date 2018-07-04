MAE SAI, Thailand • Relief has given way to anxiety around the site of a vast cave complex where a soccer team of 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach remain trapped after 11 days, as rescuers deliberate the best way to extract them before severe storms hit.
The boys were being given rudimentary diving lessons Wednesday, though none of them knows how to swim. Water levels have receded, but volunteer divers who have spent hours deep in the cave complex say currents remain strong, and even they have to hold on to ropes to haul themselves out.
“The water is still too rough for the boys now,” said Tiraya Jaikaew, who leads a team of volunteer rescue divers helping the Thai navy. “We are focusing on setting up ropes in each section of the cave to help them.”
The 11-day drama has riveted much of the outside world after the young soccer players, ranging in age from 11 to 16, disappeared while exploring the vast Tham Luang cave complex and then were trapped by rising floodwaters.
Divers finally found them huddled on a patch of dry ledge in one chamber, but getting them out remains a problem. The 2.5-mile journey through winding, flooded passages would normally be navigable by only the most experienced divers.
Thai authorities are also hoping to remove enough water so perhaps the boys could escape by foot, with their heads right above the water level. After pumping out about 30 million gallons, they’ve reduced water levels by 30 percent to 40 percent, they said Wednesday. Unseasonably dry weather has helped, but it is not predicted to last.
If the boys can be trained up and the water sufficiently reduced, an extraction could happen within days, they added.
At the rescue site Wednesday afternoon, Thai soldiers conducted their first evacuation drill — locking arms as they formed a column from the cave’s entrance to a field, where 13 ambulances were waiting to bring the group to the hospital.
The drill simulated what a rescue would look like and how the boys would be transported to a hospital when they are freed from the cave. It also raised hope among family members, some of whom have stayed at the chaotic, muddy site where rescue operations are being coordinated since the boys went missing.
More rains are predicted for the weekend, and Thailand’s monsoon season will stretch until September. If a rescue attempt is not made soon, it may be months before the boys and their coach see daylight.
Videos released Wednesday by the Thai navy, which is overseeing the effort, show the boys in apparently good spirits, introducing themselves to the camera, with their palms pressed together in the traditional greeting.
Another video shows a Thai doctor, who spent the night with them in the cave, treating their cuts and bruises and joking with the boys, many of whom appear to have new clothes and were wrapped in foil, heat-retaining blankets.
Thai authorities have emphasized that they will not endanger the boys’ lives during the extraction and will only do it when it is “100 percent safe.”
“The water is very strong and space is narrow. Extracting the children takes a lot of people,” Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters, according to Reuters. “Now we are teaching the children to swim and dive.”
After days of solitude, the boys are now receiving a string of visitors, including rescue divers and health professionals and are being fed liquid, high-protein food.
Divers are also attempting to string a fiber-optic cable through the caves to give them phone contact with the outside world and their families.