WASHINGTON • Texas sheriffs have filed a lawsuit accusing the Biden administration of preventing federal officials from arresting or deporting criminal illegal immigrants.
The suit comes after Immigration and Customs Enforcement refused to take custody and deport illegal immigrants arrested locally due to a new Biden administration policy, including one man who had previously been deported and who had been convicted of sexual battery of a child.
Five counties and five sheriff’s departments, along with ICE employees from a national law enforcement organization, filed a complaint in the federal court of the Southern District of Texas Thursday afternoon. The complaint alleges the decision by President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security officials has enticed criminals to illegally immigrate to the United States, affecting local law enforcement operations and communities.
“The ICE officers involved in this case are absolutely astounded at what their superiors are asking them to do: releasing people charged with rape of a child, releasing people charged with dealing drugs and resisting arrest,” said Kris Kobach, the former Kansas attorney general and lead attorney for the plaintiffs, in a phone call. “These are really serious criminals, and ICE is being ordered by the political leadership of the Biden administration to turn them loose.”
On Feb. 18, acting ICE Director Tae Johnson issued a memo stating the only immigrants the agency would take into custody without first obtaining permission of ICE leadership would be those viewed as a threat to national security, border security, or public safety. Unless an immigrant was a known or suspected terrorist, had entered the country before the 2020 presidential election, or had been convicted of an aggravated felony or a member of a criminal gang, ICE employees would have to seek permission from managers to take custody of a person at the request of local police.
Before the Feb. 18 change, illegal immigrants arrested by a sheriff’s department could be turned over to ICE, where they would face deportation proceedings before a judge. The February change has forced sheriffs to release criminal immigrants back onto the street rather than set them up for removal from the U.S., which they state in the lawsuit is a violation of federal law stating illegal immigrants, regardless of criminal history, shall be detained while removal proceedings are initiated.
“The Biden administration policy stands in direct violation of not one, but three, different federal statutes,” Kobach, who heads the Kansas-based Alliance for Free Citizens, wrote in a statement. “Congress has mandated that the executive branch must detain and remove certain illegal aliens, but the Biden administration is ignoring the law. The administration’s actions have forced ICE to stand down and have almost brought deportations to a halt. That has fueled the crisis at the border, encouraging more illegal immigration. It has also created an unbearable burden for local law enforcement in Texas.”
A man deported four times and convicted of domestic violence, evading arrest, and multiple counts of driving under the influence does not fit the public safety threat category. When local law enforcement asked ICE to take custody of him because of his record, the department refused, and the man was released.
Another man who was ordered to be deported by a federal immigration judge and now facing an aggravated assault charge was also released. A third man who illegally crossed the border was arrested by local police for the rape of a child, but ICE denied the request.