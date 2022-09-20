WASHINGTON Reuters) - A Texas county sheriff is opening a criminal investigation into flights that carried dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Mass., from Texas last week, an act that Florida's Republican governor took credit for and which the White House dubbed a political stunt.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference on Monday that around 50 migrants were "lured under false pretences" on the streets of San Antonio, put up in a hotel, bused to planes and "stranded unceremoniously in Martha's Vineyard," a wealthy vacation island, "for nothing other than a photo op."
San Antonio is the biggest city in Bexar County.
"What infuriates me most about this case is that we have 48 people who are already on hard times," Salazar said. "I believe they were preyed upon."
Salazar, a Democrat, said his move was not related to his party affiliation. "It's wrong from a human rights perspective. What was done to these folks was wrong."
A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said immigrants have been "more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned."
"Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected," DeSantis' communications director, Taryn Fenske, said in an emailed statement.
Salazar said his office was working with advocacy organizations and private attorneys representing the victims and could coordinate with federal authorities as needed.
DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024, claimed credit for the two flights from San Antonio, while criticizing President Joe Biden's handling of a record number of crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border.
DeSantis joins Republican governors from Texas and Arizona in sending migrants to Democratic-controlled cities, including buses of migrants from Texas dropped off near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington.
U.S. border agents made nearly 2 million migrant arrests through August at the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year, which began last October, according to government data released Monday.