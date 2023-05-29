WASHINGTON • On Monday, the Texas House handed off the articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton to the state Senate.

The House voted 121-23 over the weekend to impeach Paxton for allegations of bribery and abuse while in office. He was suspended from his perch as a result, and the trial is set to take place no later than Aug. 28.

“The TX House’s impeachment was based on totally false claims. After an internal investigation, the OAG retained an outside law firm to further investigate, which culminated in a report. The OAG offered it to the House, but they refused,” Paxton’s office previously said of the impeachment proceedings.

To be convicted in the state Senate, a two-thirds majority will have to vote in favor — otherwise, Paxton will remain in office. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX), who is the president of the state Senate, will preside over those proceedings as judge.

House Speaker Dade Phelan selected five Democrats and seven Republicans to serve as representatives in the impeachment trial. They delivered the impeachment articles to the state Senate Monday after being named.